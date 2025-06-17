Dozens of Armed ICE Agents Swarm Popular Swap Meet in Santa Fe Springs

June 17, 2025

(NBC4)~ Immigration officers were seen at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet on Saturday, according to witnesses.

Numerous people left a Father’s Day concert that was being held at the space after federal agents appeared. Video taken from the swap meet showed several agents in tactical gear and masks detaining at least one person.

“Well, I saw they just ran in there like animals, just like if they were animals,” one witness said. “They run in there and they just run in there like if they’re going to get animals out of a cage or something, you know? Like scared.”

A woman who saw the events unfold said the fear some attendees felt was apparent.

“People were just walking out really fast with their kids,” she said. “The kids were like, in their faces, you could see the fear in their faces and the tears. It was just crazy.”

It’s unclear how many people in total were detained.

The immigration raid occurred as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Southern California as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protests. The rallies were in opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies.

