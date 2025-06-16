Cerritos to Unveil Four New Pickleball Courts at Cerritos Park East

June 16, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

Pickleball enthusiasts in Cerritos have reason to celebrate. The City of Cerritos will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. to mark the grand opening of four newly constructed pickleball courts at Cerritos Park East.

The event will take place at Court #1 of Cerritos Park East, located at 13234 E. 166th Street. Attendees will be among the first to experience the newly striped dual-use courts, designed for both pickleball and tennis.

Following the ceremony, the courts will open for drop-in play on a first-come, first-served basis. Local residents and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their paddles and enjoy the fast-growing sport that’s taking over parks across the country.

For more information about the ceremony or the new courts, contact the Cerritos Recreation Services Division at (562) 916-1254.

