A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

The City of Cerritos prides itself in being a welcoming community for businesses and visitors.

With establishments like the City-owned Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA), our beautiful Library and parks system, and private business at the Cerritos Auto Square and Cerritos Industrial Park, quality entertainment and services are plentiful. And they’re only continuing to grow. Our unique shopping centers, restaurants, and industrial areas are vital to the City’s long-term success, and in direct alignment with Strategic Plan Goal Number 4: Strengthen Economic Development.

The Cerritos City Council is pleased to have recently welcomed to town Da Vien coffee, joined in a ribbon cutting this past Monday at TP Tea, and is looking forward to the upcoming grand re-opening of 24 Hour Fitness. We’re also excited by the recent announcement of five new stores at Los Cerritos Center: Alo, Aritzia, Gorjana, Korheim, and Pop Mart.

These businesses, and countless more, are vital to our local economy, and continue to be a focal point during the City Council’s ongoing budget process. As I shared in last week’s column, sales tax revenue makes up about one-third of the City’s overall revenues and just over 40% of our General Fund. This is why it’s important that the City continue to explore new business opportunities and ensure current businesses can prosper. That is done in part through strong partnerships, business-friendly practices and long-term strategies, and by celebrating these organizations for their valuable services.

In addition to the City’s participation in ribbon cuttings, each month we are pleased to feature a long-time business for our Business Spotlight Program. These businesses have chosen Cerritos as their home and their stories highlight the benefits of locating in Cerritos.

We’re not only proud to have a thriving business community, but thankful to the customers who drive their success. Cerritos residents and visitors should expect top-notch service, quality products, and feel encouraged to return. We’re grateful for your patronage and appreciate your feedback as we explore new service opportunities.

During my State of the City address, I will talk more about recent business growth in Cerritos, and highlight new partners and strategies that will positively impact our economy for years to come. I hope you’ve made plans to join us on Tuesday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the CCPA, and I ask that you continue to do your part to support the local economy.

