Pico Rivera Unveils Five-Year $203 Million Infrastructure Plan

June 9, 2025

PICO RIVERA – The City of Pico Rivera has unveiled a sweeping $203.4 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal years 2025 through 2030, setting the stage for a major infrastructure overhaul that touches nearly every corner of the city. Presented during a City Council study session on May 13, 2025, the plan outlines strategic investments in transportation systems, parks, water and sewer infrastructure, and city buildings, with a strong focus on addressing aging systems and boosting public amenities.

Pico River Mayor John R. Garcia told LCCN, “This ambitious Capital Improvement Program reflects our City Council’s unwavering commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Pico Rivera. With investments that touch nearly every street, park, and facility in our city, we are laying the foundation for a safer, healthier, and more connected community. While there’s more work ahead, this plan ensures we’re addressing long-standing infrastructure needs while enhancing the quality of life for future generations.”

Of the total $203.4 million budgeted, approximately $119.6 million is carried over from the current fiscal year.

Funding will come from a variety of sources, including $89 million in federal and state grants, $44.7 million from the city’s existing CIP fund, $23.9 million from the Water Fund, $20.8 million in Local Return funds, and $9.7 million from SB-1 gas tax revenue.

Additional contributions will come from the General Fund, Certificates of Participation, Community Development Block Grants, Measure W, and various special funds.

The largest spending category is bridges, with $61.8 million allocated over five years. Street improvements are close behind at $58.6 million, with city officials committing to an annual $9 million investment in road rehabilitation to improve the city’s Pavement Condition Index (PCI), which currently sits at 50. The goal is to raise that rating to 57 by targeting the most deteriorated 25 percent of roads.

Parks will see $43 million in funding, followed by $25.2 million for water infrastructure, $7.6 million for city facilities, $4.6 million for traffic signal upgrades and safety enhancements, $2.1 million for sewer system improvements, and $446,787 for storm drain work.

Despite the hefty price tag, the plan still leaves $5.47 million in unfunded needs. These include $2.73 million for facility upgrades, $2.08 million for parks, and $657,841 for wastewater infrastructure improvements. The wastewater figure stems from a 2020 independent master plan that identified $7.5 million in long-term system needs, only part of which has been incorporated into the current proposal.

Several high-profile park projects, funded through grants, are expected to begin in fiscal year 2025–26. These include renovations at Rio Hondo Park, a new aquatics facility at Smith Park, and the creation of the Alebrije Dog Park. Facility upgrades will address long-deferred maintenance at key city buildings, such as roof replacements at Rivera Park, HVAC system installations at city gymnasiums, and improvements at City Council Chambers.

City staff recommended the Council receive and file the draft CIP while offering input on project prioritization and potential adjustments. As a living document, the plan will continue to evolve with changing conditions, available funding, and updated infrastructure assessments.

If approved and executed as proposed, the CIP promises to significantly enhance the quality of life in Pico Rivera, positioning the city for a more sustainable and connected future.

