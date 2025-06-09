Norwalk Responds to Reports of Federal Immigration Activity Near School Sites

June 9, 2025

By Brian Hews

Norwalk, Calif., June 9, 2025 – In response to reports of immigration enforcement operations occurring near local schools, the City of Norwalk issued a statement assuring residents that public safety remains the city’s top priority and emphasizing that it does not participate in federal immigration enforcement.

Earlier this afternoon, the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were observed staging in the church parking lot adjacent to Huerta Elementary School. According to the district, no ICE agents entered school grounds or any property owned by the district.

Cerritos College also reported sightings of immigration activity in the area, but confirmed that no federal agents were present on campus.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provides law enforcement services to the city, reiterated that it does not enforce civil immigration laws and does not ask about immigration status when responding to service calls.

“We recognize that recent reports may cause concern and confusion,” the city stated. “We want to assure our community that public safety remains a top priority. The City of Norwalk does not participate in nor receive advance notification of federal immigration enforcement operations.”

City officials added that they are actively monitoring the situation and will share confirmed updates through official communication channels as they become available.

For now, city and school officials are urging calm and reaffirming their commitment to maintaining safe, inclusive public spaces.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related