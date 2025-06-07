Japanese Firm Pauses $1.6B South Carolina Battery Plant Because of Trump Policies

June 7, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Japanese company has halted construction on a $1.6 billion factory in South Carolina to help make batteries for electric BMWs, citing “policy and market uncertainty.”
South Carolina’s Republican governor said the company is dealing with the potential loss of federal tax breaks for electric vehicle buyers and incentives for EV businesses as well as tariff uncertainties from President Donald Trump’s administration.
AESC announced the suspension in construction of its plant in Florence on Thursday,
“Due to policy and market uncertainty, we are pausing construction at our South Carolina facility at this time,” the company’s statement said.
South Carolina voted 60% for Trump…..elections have consequences.
