Elvis, Gifts, and Good Vibes: Cerritos Senior Center’s Early Mother’s Day Event Sells Out





Local Red Hatters enjoyed a beautiful, catered luncheon on Friday, May 9 at the Cerritos Senior Center. From left are Sue Solomon, Linda Hernández, Gail Wendland, Sue Carruthers, Mary Ann Quinn, Gail Ross and Thea Siegel.

June 3, 2025

The popular Friendship and Early Mothers’ Day event at the Cerritos Senior Center sold out quickly (as usual) this year but the local Red Hat group was able to reserve a table. The event is a great deal: for only $15 each, attendees received a catered luncheon of croissant turkey sandwiches, fresh fruit, potato salad, brownie desserts and an assortment of hot and cold beverages. The tables were decorated tastefully with mini gifts for everyone.

Numerous guests also brought contributions for the Precious Life Shelter in Los Alamitos.

When Elvis returned from his break, he brought a saxophonist to accompany him and many guests rocked and rolled along to favorites from our teenage years.

It was truly a magical day for all who attended and kudos to the Senior Center Staff for planning such a memorable event.

