A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

June 1, 2025

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

As we conclude the month of May, I’m pleased to reflect on ways that the City of Cerritos and the City Council have celebrated the contributions of so many during multiple recognition events.

For years, the City has invited our community to come together on Memorial Day in honor of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while defending our nation’s freedom. I was proud to join my fellow Councilmembers on Monday and express our collective thanks for the service of our veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families. We do not know them all; but we owe them all. We are deeply appreciative of Cpl. Coda N. Vieau, who was introduced as our Meritorious Marine, and to guest speaker Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion of the United States Marine Corps. I’d also like to share thanks on behalf of the City to several other special guests and contributors to the Memorial Day Ceremony. I invite you to enjoy photos and videos from the event on the City’s social media channels.

The month of May was also a time to celebrate the cultural impact of our residents, business community, and staff.

On May 23, I had the privilege of joining others in a Celebration and Recognition of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPI) at the Cerritos Library’s Skyline Room, featuring keynote speaker U.S. Representative Derek Tran of California’s 45th Congressional District. My thanks goes to City of La Palma Councilmember Janet Keo Conklin for co-hosting the event with me, and to the many guests who joined in this celebration.

During the Cerritos City Council meetings on May 7 and May 22, we presented several proclamations in honor of AANHPI Heritage Month. This included members of the nonprofit Seniors Fight Back, the Filipino-American Chamber of Commerce of Cerritos (FACCC), and Cerritos High School’s Club Magkaisa. Individual honorees included Mayette Centeno and Victor Fong. As Cerritos’ first all-Asian-American City Council, we are incredibly proud to uplift these groups and individuals for their service and celebrate the impact they have on people of all backgrounds.

In honor of Jewish-American Heritage Month, the Cerritos City Council on May 22 presented a proclamation to Alon (Al) Barlevy. Mr. Barlevy has served on numerous commissions and committees from 2005 to 2012 and again from 2023 to the present. We are proud to join communities throughout the United States in recognizing the important contributions of Jewish Americans like Al Barlevy.

Special events and presentations symbolize Cerritos’ commitment to serving others and its appreciation for their impact on countless individuals locally and beyond. From the service of our military personnel to the contributions of local organizations and individuals, I believe that we each play a role in shaping our community. Cerritos is thankful to all who are engaged in the betterment of our City and the support that we provide for one another.

