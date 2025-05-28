_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

Hormel Foods Corporation Recalls Canned Beef Stew Product Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 – Hormel Foods Corporation, a Tucker, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The canned beef stew item was produced on February 4, 2025. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

  • 20-oz. metal cans containing “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” with “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can. The lot code may have an additional number at the end.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment notified FSIS that they had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.  

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or [email protected].

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

MedPride Powder-Free Nitrile Exam Gloves, Iris Blue, Medium, Box/100
4.7 out of 5 stars(98656)
$9.75 (as of May 28, 2025 05:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Seagate Exos X14 ST14000NM0408 14TB 7.2K RPM CMR SATA 6Gb/s 512e 3.5in Hard Drive (Renewed)
3.3 out of 5 stars(3353)
$148.99 (as of May 28, 2025 17:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
AUTOMET Women Tops Summer Sweaters Short Sleeve V Neck Shirts 2025 Spring Fashion Dressy Casual Business Tunic Blouses
4.5 out of 5 stars(455229)
$14.99 (as of May 28, 2025 17:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
140W Charger for MacBook Pro 16 14 inch Mac Air 15 13 inch 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 M1–M4【Original Quality】Type C Fast Charger Power Adapter & 6.6FT Type C to Magnetic 3 Cable LED Applicable 2021-2025
4.6 out of 5 stars(465141)
$31.99 (as of May 28, 2025 17:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Basics 99% Isopropyl Alcohol First Aid For Technical Use,16 Fluid Ounces, 1-Pack (Previously Solimo)
4.8 out of 5 stars(23139)
$8.36 (as of May 28, 2025 05:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Command 20 lb XL Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips 16 Pairs (32 Command Strips), Damage Free Hanging Picture Hangers, Heavy Duty Wall Hanging Strips for Home Decor, White Adhesive Strips
4.5 out of 5 stars(5855)
$11.99 (as of May 28, 2025 05:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
PACOVY Floor Lamp, Adjustable Height Floor Lamps for Living Room Bedroom, 120 LED Super Bright Standing Lamp Remote & Touch Control Dimmable Gooseneck Tall Stand Reading Lamp for Office Craft, Black
4.9 out of 5 stars(495144)
$29.99 (as of May 28, 2025 17:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Mighty Patch™ Original patch from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes in Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
4.6 out of 5 stars(173601)
$12.99 (as of May 28, 2025 05:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Anker Laptop Charger, 140W MAX USB C Charger, 4-Port Multi-Device Fast Charging, Advanced GaN Power Adapter, Intuitive Touch Controls, for MacBook, iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, and More
4.5 out of 5 stars(455518)
$99.99 (as of May 28, 2025 17:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Basics Hypoallergenic 100% Cotton Rounds for Makeup Removal and Skincare, 100 Count, 1 Pack
4.6 out of 5 stars(38585)
$2.96 (as of May 28, 2025 05:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.