Freedom Fest 2025 at Cerritos’ Falcon Stadium July 5

May 28, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

CERRITOS, CA – Mark your calendars and grab your picnic blankets—Freedom Fest 2025 is set to light up the night on Saturday, July 5, at Cerritos Falcon Stadium with an evening of family fun, community spirit, and patriotic celebration. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and admission is completely free.

The event will feature food trucks, music, a fireworks show, and, above all, a message of hope! The stadium is located at 11110 Alondra Blvd in Norwalk.

Join Evan Craft, Danny Gokey, and Hulvey for this year’s event, which promises to be just pure summer fun under the stars.

As a Top-3 finalist on Season Eight of American Idol, Danny Gokey quickly became a favorite of millions. Gokey dropped his first album, My Best Days, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Since that time, Danny has celebrated a series of #1s including his follow up album releases Hope In Front of Me, Rise, Haven’t Seen It Yet, and holiday albums. He is a three time Grammy nominanee, three wins as KLOVE Male Vocalist of the Year, two Dove Awards and numerous Dove Award nominations.

An artist doesn’t have to be born into a community to be embraced by its people. Just ask Evan Craft. Passion, authenticity and anointing are the barrier-breaking qualities that have allowed a non-Hispanic man to become one of the most successful artists in Latin music today.  

Christopher Michael Hulvey, known professionally by his surname Hulvey, is an American Christian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. His debut studio album Christopher debuted and peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

Know Before You Go

Admission:
Entry is free and open to all. Attendees may leave and re-enter the stadium as long as capacity allows.

Arrival:
You can arrive anytime, but stadium gates officially open at 5:00 p.m.

What You Can Bring:

  • Water is allowed, but other outside food and drinks are not.
  • Blankets, wagons, and strollers are welcome to help you get comfy on the stadium field.

What to Leave at Home:

  • Coolers, large bags, umbrellas, and shade structures will not be permitted.
  • Pets and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are strictly prohibited—leave the pyrotechnics to the pros!

Getting There:
Cerritos Falcon Stadium is centrally located for easy access. The parking map is below.

Join friends, neighbors, and families for a night of patriotic celebration and fireworks that will dazzle the night sky. Bring your spirit—and your blanket—and get ready for a safe, fun-filled Freedom Fest 2025.

For information, go to https://www.socalfreedomfest.com/faqs

