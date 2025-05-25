Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

Each year, the State of the City provides residents with information on recent projects and new initiatives in Cerritos that are making positive impacts on our residents and business community. I am excited to invite you to this year’s State of the City, which I will be presenting on Tuesday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m., inside the Sierra Room at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Refreshments will be provided.

Admission to the State of the City is free and open to the public. I want to ensure that all residents, our business community, and City employees have the opportunity to learn about the tremendous work that we’re doing in Cerritos. Your partnership helps move us forward.

This City has lot to be proud of, from crime prevention and response strategies, awesome shows at the CCPA, eight new dual-use pickleball courts at Liberty Park, and so much more. It is important that our residents, staff, and business community have a clear understanding of the work that is being done to improve our quality of life, business climate, and potential for growth. At the State of the City, guests will receive a comprehensive overview of such activities over the past fiscal year and future activities that will continue to propel Cerritos.

I hope you’ll be able to join us on June 24. Please note that in order to accommodate all guests, RSVPs are encouraged by June 10 at 5 p.m. You can submit your RSVP by contacting the City’s Community Services Division at [email protected] or (562) 865-8101.

Thank you for all you do to make Cerritos special. I look forward to seeing you on June 24 for the State of the City.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related