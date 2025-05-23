Hometown Hero: The Rise of La Mirada’s Own Derrick Williams from Local Legend to National Spotlight

La Mirada’s Own Derrick Williams is a story of promise, power, and perseverance. Known for his explosive athleticism and versatility, Williams carved a name for himself from the streets of La Mirada, California, all the way to the professional courts of the NBA and beyond. This article covers every detail of his journey, from his high school dominance to his time in the NBA, international leagues, and everything in between. With deep attention to his stats, records, and contracts, this biography captures the full scope of a career that’s defined resilience.

High School Dominance – La Mirada High School

Derrick Williams began his basketball journey at La Mirada High School, displaying his talent as a 6’8″, 240-pound forward. He was ranked as the No. 100 overall recruit by Rivals.com. His physicality and skill set made him a standout player, earning him attention from Division I college programs. Williams’ raw athleticism and ability to finish at the rim made him a force in high school basketball, and his potential was recognized early.

College Stardom – University of Arizona

Williams committed to the University of Arizona and quickly made an impact. During his first-year season (2009-2010), he averaged 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. His sophomore year was even more impressive: 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 59.5% from the field, 56.8% from three, and 74.6% from the free-throw line. He led Arizona to the Elite Eight in the 2011 NCAA Tournament and was named Pac-10 Player of the Year. Williams declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season.

The 2011 NBA Draft – 2nd Overall Pick

On June 23, 2011, Derrick Williams was selected 2nd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2011 NBA Draft. He was picked right after Kyrie Irving and ahead of players like Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler. Williams entered the league with elevated expectations, seen as a potential franchise-changing talent. His athleticism, shooting ability, and college accolades made him one of the most hyped prospects of his class.

Minnesota Timberwolves – The Rookie Years

Williams played two full seasons with the Timberwolves. In his rookie year (2011-12), he averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. His best year with the Wolves came in the 2012-13 season when he posted career-high numbers: 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game in 78 games. Despite flashes of brilliance, he struggled with consistency and was often played out of position. Over three seasons with Minnesota, he appeared in 155 games, starting 46.

Sacramento Kings – A New Opportunity

In November 2013, Derrick Williams was traded to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Luc Mbah a Moute. In Sacramento, Williams played 140 games over two seasons, starting in 15. His best performance came on February 28, 2014, when he scored 31 points and grabbed 5 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his time with the Kings. His contract was valued at $5 million annually, with expectations of rejuvenating his early career form. The deal also opened betting promotions around his performances during certain games, a testament to his marketability and fan interest.

Short-Term Stints – Knicks, Heat, Cavs

Williams signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the New York Knicks in 2015. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 80 games, with 9 starts. One of his standout games came on January 28, 2016, where he scored 31 points and had 7 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors.

In February 2017, he signed two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing for the rest of the season. He played 25 games for Cleveland, averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, and shot 50.5% from the field. Williams also appeared in 7 playoff games, including the NBA Finals, where the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors.

In July 2017, Williams signed a one-year minimum deal with the Miami Heat. He only appeared in 25 games, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, and was waived in February 2018.

NBA G League and International Expansion

After being waived by the Heat, Williams signed with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in March 2018. He played 17 games, averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, displaying his ability to still contribute at an important level.

In April 2018, he signed with the Tianjin Gold Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), where he averaged 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game over 15 appearances.

European Success – Bayern Munich and Fenerbahçe

Williams continued his career in Europe by signing with Bayern Munich in 2018. During the 2018-19 Euro League season, he played 29 games and averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 40.3% from three and 88.2% from the free-throw line.

In July 2019, he signed a one-year deal with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe. In the Euro League, he posted 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over 26 games, shooting 38.9% from deep. Williams continued to build a formidable reputation as a scoring forward in the European circuit.

Later Euro League Years – Valencia, Maccabi, Panathinaikos

In July 2020, Williams signed with Valencia Basket. He played 32 Euro League games, averaging 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. In 2021, he joined Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he recorded 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 33 games.

Williams signed with Panathinaikos for the 2022–2023 season. Over 32 Euro League games, he contributed 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He shot 38.5% from beyond the arc and maintained a consistent offensive presence.

In his NBA career, Derrick Williams played 428 games, starting 101. He scored 3,914 total points and collected 1,667 rebounds. His career averages were 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 43.4% from the field, 30.0% from three, and 70.2% from the free-throw line.

He appeared in 7 playoff games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebound per game. In Europe, Williams gained respect for his adaptability and consistent scoring. His Euro League numbers demonstrate sustained performance over several seasons across top-tier clubs.

Enduring Impact and Global Legacy

Derrick Williams may not have become the NBA superstar many predicted, but his journey from La Mirada High School to NBA lottery pick and successful international pro represents perseverance and global impact. He redefined success beyond American borders, proving his value in leagues around the world. La Mirada’s own Derrick Williams remains a symbol of relentless determination, skill, and the will to keep playing the game he loves, no matter where the court is.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related