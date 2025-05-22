Multiple people on private plane that crashed into San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say

May 22, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) — Multiple people on board a small private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday are dead, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood that houses military families, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people but they do not yet know how many were on board. Assistant San Diego Fire Chief Dan Eddy said no one was injured on the ground.

“No one was transported from the scene from any of the housing units. All the fatalities right now look to be like they’re from the plane,” Eddy said during a press conference.

The aircraft was flying from Wichita, Kansas to the Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it went down minutes before it was set to land, authorities said.

The aircraft made “a direct hit to multiple homes,” many of which caught on fire, as well as countless cars, Eddy told reporters on scene. It’s unclear exactly how many homes were damaged, but officials said up to 15 homes could be affected.

Vehicles and houses are damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Firefighters on the ground described the wreckage “like a movie scene.”

After the crash, emergency crews evacuated the surrounding area, going from home to home to make sure that everybody was out of the evacuation zone.

