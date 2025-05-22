_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

Multiple people on private plane that crashed into San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say

May 22, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) — Multiple people on board a small private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday are dead, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood that houses military families, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people but they do not yet know how many were on board. Assistant San Diego Fire Chief Dan Eddy said no one was injured on the ground.

“No one was transported from the scene from any of the housing units. All the fatalities right now look to be like they’re from the plane,” Eddy said during a press conference.

The aircraft was flying from Wichita, Kansas to the Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it went down minutes before it was set to land, authorities said.

The aircraft made “a direct hit to multiple homes,” many of which caught on fire, as well as countless cars, Eddy told reporters on scene. It’s unclear exactly how many homes were damaged, but officials said up to 15 homes could be affected.

Vehicles and houses are damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Firefighters on the ground described the wreckage “like a movie scene.”

After the crash, emergency crews evacuated the surrounding area, going from home to home to make sure that everybody was out of the evacuation zone.

Resistance Bands for Working Out, Elastic Exercice Loop Bands for Physical Therapy, Yoga Starter Set of Stretch Bands for Booty Legs,…
4.4 out of 5 stars(26508)
$6.99 (as of May 22, 2025 05:25 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Funny Coffee Mugs Black 11oz, Funny Office Gifts, F*ck This Shit Hidden Message Mug, Gift for Coworkers & Work Besties, Coffee Lover Gift for Friends - Family - Coworkers
$16.95 (as of May 20, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Mobil 1 Advanced Fuel Economy Full Synthetic Motor Oil 0W-20, 5 Quart
4.8 out of 5 stars(45806)
$24.97 (as of May 22, 2025 05:25 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Reusable Snack Containers with Lids 20Pcs,New Snack Containers,Snackle Box Container Portion Control,Snack Pack Containers,Double Compartment Snack Containers for On-the-Go Meals and Camping
4.3 out of 5 stars(17)
$7.19 (as of May 20, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
USB C Laptop Charger 45W for hp chromebook/Spectre X360, Lenovo ThinkPad/Yoga, Dell Chromebook/Latitude, Acer, Asus, Samsung, Google Series Universal Chromebook USB C Type C Power Cord
5.0 out of 5 stars(8)
$6.99 (as of May 20, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Core Power Protein Shake, Chocolate, 26g Bottle, 14oz, 12 Pack
4.7 out of 5 stars(20808)
$38.99 (as of May 22, 2025 05:25 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Basics Cotton Swabs for Personal Hygiene and Baby Care, 500 Count, 1 Pack
4.7 out of 5 stars(52872)
$2.88 (as of May 22, 2025 05:25 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights for Exercise and Muscle Toning
4.8 out of 5 stars(112636)
$12.99 (as of May 22, 2025 05:25 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight
4.8 out of 5 stars(416)
$893.90 (as of May 20, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue
4.8 out of 5 stars(416)
$899.00 (as of May 20, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.