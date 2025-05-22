ABCUSD Board ‘Accepts’ Consolidation Report to Close Five Schools

May 22, 2025

By Brian Hews

Facing a steep and continuing decline in enrollment, ABC Unified School District (ABCUSD) is recommending the closure of five elementary schools and a comprehensive restructuring of grade levels and attendance boundaries.

District officials unveiled the sweeping proposal during a special board meeting on May 20, 2025; the proposal is backed by months of analysis and required equity impact studies under California law.

The closures—scheduled to begin in the 2026–27 school year—come as the District has lost over 3,300 students in the past decade and anticipates shedding nearly 2,000 more by 2029–30.

Demographic shifts, lower birth rates, rising housing costs, and increased competition from alternative education providers have compounded the problem, leaving many campuses operating well below capacity.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” the District stated in its presentation. “But it’s necessary to preserve long-term educational quality and fiscal sustainability for ABC Unified.”

Five Schools Targeted for Closure

After a detailed review of enrollment patterns, capacity, and feeder areas, district staff recommended the following closures:

Aloha Elementary: Students would be reassigned to Melbourne and Willow Elementary.

Furgeson Elementary: Students would move to Hawaiian and Melbourne Elementary.

Juarez Elementary: Students would attend Burbank or Kennedy Elementary.

Stowers Elementary: Students would be redistributed to Gonsalves and Cerritos Elementary. This move is contingent on shifting 6th graders to middle schools.

Whitney High Reconfiguration: Whitney would expand to include a new 6th–8th grade middle school housed at the current Stowers campus, allowing for increased enrollment and out-of-district permits.

Each school closure is projected to save the District approximately $850,000 annually, largely from reduced administrative staffing. Teachers and support personnel would transfer to new assignments with their students.

Equity Impact Analysis: AB 1912 Compliance

Under Assembly Bill 1912, the District conducted a formal nine-point Equity Impact Analysis, reviewing the effects of each proposed closure through the lens of community fairness, access, and school conditions. The findings revealed:

All schools are structurally sound and modernized—none are being closed due to poor conditions.

Receiving schools have enough space to accommodate transferred students without crowding.

Special programs such as Head Start, Magnet, and Special Education will be relocated—not eliminated.

Transportation needs will be addressed through free busing, with minimal added cost due to the proximity of the reassigned campuses.

No significant demographic shifts are expected as a result of the closures.

Officials added that unused campuses could be repurposed for community centers, sports complexes, employee housing, or future educational use if enrollment trends reverse.

Community Voices: Support with Reservations

In March, the District conducted a comprehensive survey, reaching out to over 1,400 residents, staff, and families to gauge their reaction to the plan. More than 83% of respondents live within the District, with the majority supporting school consolidation if it means preserving academic programs and cutting administrative overhead.

However, many voiced concerns about the emotional impact on students, larger class sizes, and reduced program access. Key factors identified by families included distance to the new schools, the quality of current programs, and the social-emotional toll of disruption.

Preparing for Transition

To ensure a smooth rollout, the District outlined a multi-pronged transition plan that includes:

Prioritized enrollment for impacted families

Counseling and transportation services

New attendance boundaries

Creation of a transition committee to oversee implementation

A cap on open enrollment to prevent overcrowding at receiving schools

Changes will be implemented before fall 2026, giving the District over a year to prepare.

A Fork in the Road

The District’s conclusion was clear: “While the closure or consolidation of schools due to declining enrollment is unfortunate and often difficult, it may be necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability and effectiveness of the ABC Unified School District.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, which lasted five hours, thirteen cards were submitted for public comment, and all, as expected, voiced anger over the proposed closures. After public comment, each board member expressed empathy and concern to the parents and those attending the meeting but recognized that “something has to be done.”

In the end, the board voted to accept the conclusions of the consolidation enrollment report by a 7-0 vote but then added the report to the next ABCUSD Board agenda as an item for discussion. Board member Soo Yoo motioned for the report to be added, and Vice-president Francisco Noyola seconded. The item would be an “information item” for discussion only. That motion passed 7-0.

