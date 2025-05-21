_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Musical Theatre West Announces Electrifying Cast for Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story , July 11–27, 2025

 

Will Riddle Stars as Rock-and-Roll Legend Alongside a Powerhouse Cast

Photo credit: TAKE Creative

(LONG BEACH, CA) – Musical Theatre West (MTW) dives into the heart of a rock and roll revolution with Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, a high-voltage production that brings the legacy of a music icon to life. Starring Will Riddle in a blazing portrayal of Buddy Holly and joined by a powerhouse cast of dynamic performers, the show is packed with chart-topping hits and electrifying energy. Performances run on select dates from July 11 through July 27 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

“This cast is truly something special,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer of Musical Theatre West. “From seasoned performers to thrilling newcomers, every single member of this ensemble brings authenticity, passion, and a love for this music. They don’t just play the roles—they live them.”

Returning to the role that helped shape him as a performer, Riddle brings both heart and heat to the stage. “I had the genuine honor of first putting on Buddy Holly’s glasses when I was 18 years old,” he shared. “Telling his story molded me as a performer, and having a chance to return to the fountainhead with this piece is a pleasure as well as a responsibility. Buddy’s voice, his guitar—they connect us to a time and a place, but more importantly, they connect us to a feeling; an electricity. This show, the team at Musical Theatre West, and the entire cast is a lightning rod, and we’re going to bring you back to that feeling. Thunderous, unapologetic, rock and roll.”

A Los Angeles native and fifth-generation artist, Riddle was seen in MTW’s 2024 production of Million Dollar Quartet, with additional Southern California credits including Bottle Shock! The Musical and the concept album Perchance to Dream. He is joined by a stellar cast of talent making their MTW debuts and returning to the stage, all of whom bring a bold rhythm to the story of Buddy Holly’s groundbreaking career by playing their own instruments live on stage.

Portraying Buddy Holly’s bandmate Joe B. Mauldin is Omar D. Brancato, a multi-talented performer and music director whose credits include The Roger Miller Story (Laguna Playhouse), American Misfit (Boston Court), and national tours of Peter Pan and West Side Story. Laura Leo Kelly, a trans actor and OCTG Award winner, will play bandmate Jerry Allison. Kelly was most recently seen in the Broadway-bound Regency Girls at the Old Globe and toured internationally in West Side Story as Anybodys. They have performed regionally in Once (CCAE Theatricals), Jack & Aiden (Ground Floor Theatre), and MTW productions of Grease and Newsies.

Making his MTW debut is Justin Mariel Boyd who will play the role of trumpet player Tyrone. Boyd is an actor from Nashville whose past roles include Hunchback of Notre Dame (Phoebus), Dreamgirls (Curtis), Rent (Benny), and Ragtime (Coalhouse). Other featured performers include Trent Mills, Elizabeth Curtain, Mia Sempertegui, David Kirk Grant, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Chase Ramsey, Ryan DeNardo, and Lauren Han, each with an impressive list of credits spanning Broadway, regional theater, and television.

Directed with energy and filled with the unforgettable hits that defined a generation, MTW’s Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story promises to be a high-octane celebration of a musical legacy that continues to resonate. From “That’ll Be The Day” to “Peggy Sue,” audiences will be swept up in the beat that shaped the future of rock and roll.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

2025 SEASON SPONSORS
Evalyn M Bauer Foundation, Carpenter Family Foundation, Richard & Barbara Lederer, Joe & Edna Moore, Ken & Dottie Reiner, Temple Family Charitable Foundation

BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY SPONSORS
Honorary Producers: Jim & Vicki Cunningham, Harold R Brown Foundation
Associate Producers: Paula Bawden, Farmers & Merchants Bank Foundation, Janice Fischer & Jack Van Horn, Gloria Deukmejian
Youth Performance Underwriters: Don Black & Judy McNulty Black, Ellen Chase, Dr. Wayne and Karen Freeman, Larry Hensley, Jayne Lastusky, Frank & Margie Newell, Schulzman Neri Foundation

