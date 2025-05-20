L.A. County Invests $10 Million to Fight Food Insecurity

May 20, 2025
By Brian Hews
Los Angeles County has announced a second round of funding totaling $10 million through the LA Food Equity Fund, supporting 31 nonprofits working to improve food access and sustainability across the region.
The grants, managed by Community Partners and the County’s Chief Sustainability Office, bring the total investment in food equity to over $20 million. Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan, the initiative addresses rising food insecurity, which affected nearly 1 in 4 L.A. County households in 2024.
“Too many families in L.A. County still struggle to access healthy food. By supporting local leaders who know their communities best and are building lasting solutions that work for them, we’re investing in a future where no one in L.A. County goes hungry,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who helped create the Office of Food Systems.
The latest awards range from $75,000 to over $400,000 and fund efforts such as food recovery, urban farming, nutrition education, and medically tailored meals. High-profile recipients include LA Regional Food Bank, Union Station Homeless Services, Homeboy Industries, LA Family Housing, Crop Swap LA, and Grow2Zero FARMS.
“This investment is not just about putting food on the table,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It’s about empowering community organizations to create lasting change.”
Programs will expand food pantries, farmers markets, refrigeration space, and health-focused food services across areas like South L.A., Long Beach, Paramount, and the Antelope Valley.
Supervisor Hilda Solis called the program “essential for families facing the impossible choice between paying rent and buying groceries.” Supervisor Janice Hahn added that it reflects “a future where no one in L.A. County goes hungry.”
This effort is also backed by the new LA County Office of Food Systems, designed to strengthen long-term food equity and supply chain resilience.
The entire list is below:
