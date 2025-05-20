L.A. County Invests $10 Million to Fight Food Insecurity

May 20, 2025

By Brian Hews

Los Angeles County has announced a second round of funding totaling $10 million through the LA Food Equity Fund, supporting 31 nonprofits working to improve food access and sustainability across the region.

The grants, managed by Community Partners and the County’s Chief Sustainability Office, bring the total investment in food equity to over $20 million. Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan, the initiative addresses rising food insecurity, which affected nearly 1 in 4 L.A. County households in 2024.

“Too many families in L.A. County still struggle to access healthy food. By supporting local leaders who know their communities best and are building lasting solutions that work for them, we’re investing in a future where no one in L.A. County goes hungry,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who helped create the Office of Food Systems.

The latest awards range from $75,000 to over $400,000 and fund efforts such as food recovery, urban farming, nutrition education, and medically tailored meals. High-profile recipients include LA Regional Food Bank, Union Station Homeless Services, Homeboy Industries, LA Family Housing, Crop Swap LA, and Grow2Zero FARMS.

“This investment is not just about putting food on the table,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It’s about empowering community organizations to create lasting change.”

Programs will expand food pantries, farmers markets, refrigeration space, and health-focused food services across areas like South L.A., Long Beach, Paramount, and the Antelope Valley.

Supervisor Hilda Solis called the program “essential for families facing the impossible choice between paying rent and buying groceries.” Supervisor Janice Hahn added that it reflects “a future where no one in L.A. County goes hungry.”

This effort is also backed by the new LA County Office of Food Systems, designed to strengthen long-term food equity and supply chain resilience.

The entire list is below:

California Aquatic Therapy Wellness Center, Inc., dba Pools of Hope – $250,000 Health Consortium of Greater San Gabriel Valley – $225,000 HealthBegins LLC – $250,000 Help Me Help You – $250,000 Integrative Development Initiative – $75,000 Los Angeles Regional Food Bank – $250,000 Lundquist Institute/South Los Angeles Health Projects – $400,000 Pico Union Project – $125,000 The Children’s Clinic dba TCC Family Health – $250,000 Community Partners 4 Innovation – $85,000 Community Services Unlimited Inc. – $400,000 Eastmont Community Center – $400,000 Food Forward – $400,000 FoodCycle – $325,000 God’s Pantry – $150,000 Grow2Zero FARMS – $150,000 GrowGood, Inc – $200,000 Growing Communities, Inc dba Crop Swap LA – $400,000 Hollywood Food Coalition – $400,000 Homeboy Industries – $400,000 Hope the Mission – $300,000 Japanese American Cultural and Community Center – $400,000 LA Family Housing – $400,000 Los Angeles Unified School District – $400,000 South Bay Outreach Center – $275,000 St. Barnabas Senior Center of Los Angeles – $400,000 Thai Community Development Center – $400,000 The Midnight Mission – $400,000 The WOW Flower Project – $119,000 Union Station Homeless Services – $400,000 Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC) – $400,000 Westside Food Bank – $400,000

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social**

