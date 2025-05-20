_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

L.A. County Invests $10 Million to Fight Food Insecurity

May 20, 2025

By Brian Hews

Los Angeles County has announced a second round of funding totaling $10 million through the LA Food Equity Fund, supporting 31 nonprofits working to improve food access and sustainability across the region.

The grants, managed by Community Partners and the County’s Chief Sustainability Office, bring the total investment in food equity to over $20 million. Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan, the initiative addresses rising food insecurity, which affected nearly 1 in 4 L.A. County households in 2024.

“Too many families in L.A. County still struggle to access healthy food. By supporting local leaders who know their communities best and are building lasting solutions that work for them, we’re investing in a future where no one in L.A. County goes hungry,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who helped create the Office of Food Systems.

The latest awards range from $75,000 to over $400,000 and fund efforts such as food recovery, urban farming, nutrition education, and medically tailored meals. High-profile recipients include LA Regional Food Bank, Union Station Homeless Services, Homeboy Industries, LA Family Housing, Crop Swap LA, and Grow2Zero FARMS.

“This investment is not just about putting food on the table,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It’s about empowering community organizations to create lasting change.”

Programs will expand food pantries, farmers markets, refrigeration space, and health-focused food services across areas like South L.A., Long Beach, Paramount, and the Antelope Valley.

Supervisor Hilda Solis called the program “essential for families facing the impossible choice between paying rent and buying groceries.” Supervisor Janice Hahn added that it reflects “a future where no one in L.A. County goes hungry.”

This effort is also backed by the new LA County Office of Food Systems, designed to strengthen long-term food equity and supply chain resilience.

The entire list is below:

  1. California Aquatic Therapy Wellness Center, Inc., dba Pools of Hope – $250,000
  2. Health Consortium of Greater San Gabriel Valley – $225,000
  3. HealthBegins LLC – $250,000
  4. Help Me Help You – $250,000
  5. Integrative Development Initiative – $75,000
  6. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank – $250,000
  7. Lundquist Institute/South Los Angeles Health Projects – $400,000
  8. Pico Union Project – $125,000
  9. The Children’s Clinic dba TCC Family Health – $250,000
  10. Community Partners 4 Innovation – $85,000
  11. Community Services Unlimited Inc. – $400,000
  12. Eastmont Community Center – $400,000
  13. Food Forward – $400,000
  14. FoodCycle – $325,000
  15. God’s Pantry – $150,000
  16. Grow2Zero FARMS – $150,000
  17. GrowGood, Inc – $200,000
  18. Growing Communities, Inc dba Crop Swap LA – $400,000
  19. Hollywood Food Coalition – $400,000
  20. Homeboy Industries – $400,000
  21. Hope the Mission – $300,000
  22. Japanese American Cultural and Community Center – $400,000
  23. LA Family Housing – $400,000
  24. Los Angeles Unified School District – $400,000
  25. South Bay Outreach Center – $275,000
  26. St. Barnabas Senior Center of Los Angeles – $400,000
  27. Thai Community Development Center – $400,000
  28. The Midnight Mission – $400,000
  29. The WOW Flower Project – $119,000
  30. Union Station Homeless Services – $400,000
  31. Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC) – $400,000
  32. Westside Food Bank – $400,000

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social**

Fathers Day Dad Gifts from Daughter Son Wife Kids, 17 Oz Best Dad Ever Bullet Tumbler for Father in Law, Papa, Boyfriend, New Dad Nutrition Facts Cup, Cool Father's Day Husband Gift Ideas Unique
4.8 out of 5 stars(22)
$9.99 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Premier Protein Shake, Chocolate, 30g Protein 1g Sugar 24 Vitamins Minerals Nutrients to Support Immune Health, 11.5 fl oz (Pack of 12)
4.5 out of 5 stars(236905)
$31.98 (as of May 20, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Mobil 1 Advanced Fuel Economy Full Synthetic Motor Oil 0W-20, 5 Quart
4.8 out of 5 stars(45775)
$24.97 (as of May 20, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
AUTOMET Womens Cap Short Sleeve T Shirts Summer Tops 2025 V Neck Dressy Casual Fashion Clothes Vacation Outfits
4.4 out of 5 stars(65)
$9.99 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model) with AI-powered Fire TV Search, Wi-Fi 6, stream over 1.5 million movies and shows, free & live TV
4.7 out of 5 stars(67120)
$29.99 (as of May 20, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
RWSEFK 20 Sets, snack containers,reusable snack containers with lids,snack pack containers,snackle box container,Double Compartment Condiment Containers, Portion Cups with Lids for Sauce and Snacks 20
4.7 out of 5 stars(36)
$9.68 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop Computer for Home and Business Student, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6" FHD, Intel Dual-Core Processor, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Type-C, HDMI, Windows 11 Pro, Wendbo
4.3 out of 5 stars(380)
$419.00 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Seagate Exos X14 ST14000NM0408 14TB 7.2K RPM CMR SATA 6Gb/s 512e 3.5in Hard Drive (Renewed)
1.0 out of 5 stars(1)
$148.99 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Fathers Day Dad Gifts - Gifts for Dad, Fathers Day Dads Gift from Daughter, Son, Wife - Dads Birthday Gift, Christmas Dad's Presents for Husband, Stepdad, Men - Keychain Presents, Portable Tool
3.9 out of 5 stars(10)
$6.99 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Gritin Under Cabinet Lighting- 84 LED Super Bright,3-Color & 5-Brightness,4 Modes,Motion Sensor, Rechargeable 1800mAh Long Lasting-Easy Installation Strong Magnetic Under Cabinet Closet Lights -2 Pack
4.9 out of 5 stars(1297)
$13.99 (as of May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.