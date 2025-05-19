Are Sweepstakes Casinos the Future of Online Gambling in California?

In states like California that haven’t yet fully legalised real money betting on regular casino sites, the next best thing for people who want to have fun playing online slot machines or classic table and card games such as roulette and blackjack, are sweepstakes casinos, also known as social casinos or social gaming sites.

With that said, let’s dive straight in and take a closer look at why the sweepstake casino in California industry could very well be the future of online gambling here.

What are sweepstakes casinos?

Sweepstakes casinos in California are perfectly legal because no gambling is involved on sites like this. In other words, no deposits are necessary, and you will never be pressured to top up your account.

They run on a two-coin virtual currency model, and when you sign up to a sweepstakes casino, you can use those coins (which are native to that site alone and have no monetary value in the real world) to play any of the games available on that site.

They are usually called Gold Coins (GC) and Sweeps Coins (SC), and you will receive a certain amount of both as part of the initial sign-up bonus. Gold Coins can be topped up for free in several ways, so don’t panic if you run out of them, but they can’t be used to win any of the prizes up for grabs on that site, such as real money redemptions and digital gift cards to various retailers.

You must use your Sweep Coins to win prizes, which can be exchanged/withdrawn. However, when these coins run out, they won’t ever be topped up for free. Instead, you can purchase more using PayPal, Visa, cryptocurrency, or whatever other payment methods your chosen site accepts in bundles/packages, which might cost $5, $10 or $20.

Are sweepstakes casinos the future of online gambling in California?

Until the state of California fully legalises real money online casinos, then yes, you could say that sweepstakes casinos will be the future of online gambling in California, even though there is no gambling involved on these types of digital entertainment websites.

Many popular new sweepstakes casinos also have sports betting services, which are legal in California. Therefore, people who like to place the occasional sports bets AND play slots, classic table and card games, bingo & lottery-style games, and hundreds of other similar games that are often found on real money casino sites turn to sweepstakes casinos for their entertainment needs.

Final thoughts

Sweepstakes casinos are free to join. They can be accessed by anyone aged 18 or above in California from most modern PCs and mobile devices with Wi-Fi/internet connectivity, and they are the perfect alternative to real money online casinos.

They are essentially risk-free gaming sites that also allow players to win some amazing real-world prizes. You will never be forced into purchasing sweep coins, and they are also more social than traditional online casinos.

For example, today’s best sweepstakes casinos in California have many socially interactive tools and instant chat messaging features that enable players to connect with the wider online gaming community of like-minded players.

People who play on these sites can enjoy shared experiences and forge new friendships in a safe and friendly environment. To sum up, it looks as though sweepstakes casinos will 100% be the future of online gambling in California until laws change to allow for real-money casino sites to operate here.

