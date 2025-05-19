ABCUSD Proposes Five School Closures, State Mandated Review Backs Plan

May 19, 2025

By Brian Hews

Facing a steep and continuing decline in enrollment, ABC Unified School District (ABCUSD) is recommending the closure of five elementary schools and a comprehensive restructuring of grade levels and attendance boundaries.

District officials will unveil the sweeping proposal during a special board meeting on May 20, 2025; the proposal is backed by months of analysis and required equity impact studies under California law.

The closures—scheduled to begin in the 2026–27 school year—come as the District has lost over 3,300 students in the past decade and anticipates shedding nearly 2,000 more by 2029–30.

Demographic shifts, lower birth rates, rising housing costs, and increased competition from alternative education providers have compounded the problem, leaving many campuses operating well below capacity.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” the District stated in its presentation. “But it’s necessary to preserve long-term educational quality and fiscal sustainability for ABC Unified.”

Five Schools Targeted for Closure

After a detailed review of enrollment patterns, capacity, and feeder areas, district staff recommended the following closures:

Aloha Elementary: Students would be reassigned to Melbourne and Willow Elementary.

Students would be reassigned to Melbourne and Willow Elementary. Furgeson Elementary: Students would move to Hawaiian and Melbourne Elementary.

Students would move to Hawaiian and Melbourne Elementary. Juarez Elementary: Students would attend Burbank or Kennedy Elementary.

Students would attend Burbank or Kennedy Elementary. Stowers Elementary: Students would be redistributed to Gonsalves and Cerritos Elementary. This move is contingent on shifting 6th graders to middle schools.

Students would be redistributed to Gonsalves and Cerritos Elementary. This move is contingent on shifting 6th graders to middle schools. Whitney High Reconfiguration: Whitney would expand to include a new 6th–8th grade middle school housed at the current Stowers campus, allowing for increased enrollment and out-of-district permits.

Each school closure is projected to save the District approximately $850,000 annually, largely from reduced administrative staffing. Teachers and support personnel would transfer to new assignments with their students.

Equity Impact Analysis: AB 1912 Compliance

Under Assembly Bill 1912, the District conducted a formal nine-point Equity Impact Analysis, reviewing the effects of each proposed closure through the lens of community fairness, access, and school conditions. The findings revealed:

All schools are structurally sound and modernized —none are being closed due to poor conditions.

—none are being closed due to poor conditions. Receiving schools have enough space to accommodate transferred students without crowding.

to accommodate transferred students without crowding. Special programs such as Head Start, Magnet, and Special Education will be relocated—not eliminated.

such as Head Start, Magnet, and Special Education will be relocated—not eliminated. Transportation needs will be addressed through free busing, with minimal added cost due to the proximity of the reassigned campuses.

through free busing, with minimal added cost due to the proximity of the reassigned campuses. No significant demographic shifts are expected as a result of the closures.

Officials added that unused campuses could be repurposed for community centers, sports complexes, employee housing, or future educational use if enrollment trends reverse.

Community Voices: Support with Reservations

In March, the District conducted a comprehensive survey, reaching out to over 1,400 residents, staff, and families to gauge their reaction to the plan. More than 83% of respondents live within the District, with the majority supporting school consolidation if it means preserving academic programs and cutting administrative overhead.

However, many voiced concerns about the emotional impact on students, larger class sizes, and reduced program access. Key factors identified by families included distance to the new schools, the quality of current programs, and the social-emotional toll of disruption.

Preparing for Transition

To ensure a smooth rollout, the District outlined a multi-pronged transition plan that includes:

Prioritized enrollment for impacted families

Counseling and transportation services

New attendance boundaries

Creation of a transition committee to oversee implementation

A cap on open enrollment to prevent overcrowding at receiving schools

Changes will be implemented before fall 2026, giving the District over a year to prepare.

A Fork in the Road

The District’s conclusion was clear: “While the closure or consolidation of schools due to declining enrollment is unfortunate and often difficult, it may be necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability and effectiveness of the ABC Unified School District.”

The ABCUSD Board of Education is expected to hold additional public meetings before any formal vote is taken.

See full report: View the PDF here.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

