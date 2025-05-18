_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

Fascist Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ in Truth Social Post

May 18, 2025

Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian political ideology that emphasizes strong centralized power, nationalism, and often dictatorial leadership.”

LCCN Staff Report

President Donald Trump blasted Walmart on Saturday after the country’s largest retailer warned this week that it will have to raise prices because of tariffs.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Walmart CFO John David Rainey said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that, “We have not seen price increases at this magnitude, in the speed in which they’re coming at us before, and so it makes for a challenging environment.”

As a retail giant and the largest grocer in the country, Walmart is often seen as a bellwether for the health of retailers and U.S. consumers.

Key Characteristics of Fascism:

Authoritarian Rule -A single leader or ruling party holds absolute power—no checks or balances, no opposition tolerated.

Extreme Nationalism-The nation (often defined by race or culture) is glorified above all else. Fascists promote a “superior” national identity.

Suppression of Dissent-Free speech, political opposition, labor unions, and independent media are often banned or tightly controlled.

Militarism and Violence- The use of violence and war is glorified. Paramilitary forces often enforce government policies.

Anti-Communist and Anti-Democratic- Fascism fiercely opposes both communism and liberal democracy, viewing them as threats to national unity and strength.

Corporatism– The economy is controlled in partnership between the state and major industries—but unlike socialism, the ownership remains private, serving the state’s goals.

Examples of Fascist Regimes:

Nazi Germany (Adolf Hitler)

Fascist Italy (Benito Mussolini)

Francoist Spain (Francisco Franco)

Dr. Brown's Milestones Insulated Sippy Cup with Straw and Handles, Spill-Proof Tumbler with Lid, 2-Pack, Blue & Green, 10 oz/300 mL, BPA Free, 12m+
4.6 out of 5 stars(95)
$8.98 (as of May 17, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
ATHMILE Womens Oversized T Shirts Loose Fit Crewneck Short Sleeve Tops Summer Casual Blouse Y2K 2025 Basic Tee Beach
4.4 out of 5 stars(2466)
$7.99 (as of May 18, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Never Flinch: A Novel
$22.40 (as of May 17, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Shield of Sparrows (Deluxe Limited Edition)
4.7 out of 5 stars(6799)
$23.09 (as of May 17, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Basics Cotton Swabs for Personal Hygiene and Baby Care, 500 Count, 1 Pack
4.7 out of 5 stars(52666)
$2.88 (as of May 18, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Seagate Exos X14 ST14000NM0408 14TB 7.2K RPM CMR SATA 6Gb/s 512e 3.5in Hard Drive (Renewed)
1.0 out of 5 stars(1)
$154.99 (as of May 17, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Monocular-Telescope 80x100 High Powered for Adults Monocular for Smartphone Adapter Telescope Hunting Wildlife Bird Watching Travel Camping Hiking-Green
4.4 out of 5 stars(9)
$39.99 (as of May 17, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4.7 out of 5 stars(21476)
$79.98 (as of May 18, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Can't Get Enough
4.8 out of 5 stars(330)
$16.19 (as of May 17, 2025 17:27 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model) with AI-powered Fire TV Search, Wi-Fi 6, stream over 1.5 million movies and shows, free & live TV
4.7 out of 5 stars(66999)
$39.99 (as of May 18, 2025 06:36 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.