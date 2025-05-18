Fascist Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ in Truth Social Post

May 18, 2025

“Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian political ideology that emphasizes strong centralized power, nationalism, and often dictatorial leadership.”

LCCN Staff Report

President Donald Trump blasted Walmart on Saturday after the country’s largest retailer warned this week that it will have to raise prices because of tariffs.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Walmart CFO John David Rainey said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that, “We have not seen price increases at this magnitude, in the speed in which they’re coming at us before, and so it makes for a challenging environment.”

As a retail giant and the largest grocer in the country, Walmart is often seen as a bellwether for the health of retailers and U.S. consumers.

Key Characteristics of Fascism:

Authoritarian Rule -A single leader or ruling party holds absolute power—no checks or balances, no opposition tolerated.

Extreme Nationalism-The nation (often defined by race or culture) is glorified above all else. Fascists promote a “superior” national identity.

Suppression of Dissent-Free speech, political opposition, labor unions, and independent media are often banned or tightly controlled.

Militarism and Violence- The use of violence and war is glorified. Paramilitary forces often enforce government policies.

Anti-Communist and Anti-Democratic- Fascism fiercely opposes both communism and liberal democracy, viewing them as threats to national unity and strength.

Corporatism– The economy is controlled in partnership between the state and major industries—but unlike socialism, the ownership remains private, serving the state’s goals.

Examples of Fascist Regimes:

Nazi Germany (Adolf Hitler)

Fascist Italy (Benito Mussolini)

Francoist Spain (Francisco Franco)

