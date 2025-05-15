A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

May 16, 2025

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

The City of Cerritos takes tremendous pride in engaging with our community to provide quality services and achieve common goals. The City Council is routinely hearing from and reaching out to constituents to ensure that they are seen and their voices heard.

I’m pleased to share that after consistent engagement and exploration, the City has opened eight new pickleball courts at Liberty Park. A ribbon cutting was held on May 12 to commemorate the new courts, and follows the City Council‘s direction last month to enhance two tennis courts at Liberty Park to dual-use courts, with each tennis court able to accommodate space for four pickleball courts. I was delighted to join my fellow Councilmembers in a friendly game and later observe local pickleball enthusiasts playing on the new courts. The courts are available for tennis or pickleball use on a drop-in, first-come, first-served basis. I want to commend the Parks and Recreation Commission for its recommendations, and the City’s Recreation Services and Engineering divisions for their quick turnaround on this project in order to accommodate our residents.

This development helps to address the dramatic rise in pickleball play and the demand for space locally, and speaks to the commitment of the City Council and our employees in our service to the public. With the opening of eight new courts, patrons at Liberty Park now have 13 pickleball courts to choose from, and a total of 23 outdoor courts across the City of Cerritos. Ten of the courts are located at Los Angeles County’s Don Knabe Community Regional Park.

Cerritos has a beautiful parks system, and the City Council and our staff take pride in not only maintaining these venues but ensuring they offer robust amenities. I want to thank the residents who have made their voices heard throughout this process and those who continue to advocate for projects that they believe in and think will make our City better. My Council colleagues and I take the feedback of our residents and business community very seriously, and will always work to ensure we take the time to listen, carefully review our options, and clearly communicate the reasons for our actions. The City Council is exploring how to enhance our services on a daily basis, and we look forward to future opportunities to collaborate.

