Rep. Derek Tran Will Deliver His First Memorial Day Address at Artesia Cemetery District’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

May 14, 2025

Honoring Heroes with Special Guest Congressman Derek Tran

The Artesia Cemetery District invites the community, veterans, and press to attend its Annual Memorial Day Ceremony — a powerful tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

Friday, May 23, 2025

10:00 AM Program Start

Artesia Cemetery – 11142 Artesia Blvd., Cerritos, CA 90703

This year’s ceremony will be headlined by Congressman Derek Truyen Tran, a rising national figure and U.S. Army veteran, delivering his first Memorial Day address as the newly elected representative for California’s 45th Congressional District.

Tran’s historic election marks him as the first Vietnamese American to represent California in Congress and only the third ever to serve at the federal level.

Ceremony Highlights:

• Honor Guard presented by local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

• Taps performed live by a local high school student

• Reflections by community leaders and trustees

• A moment of silence to honor all fallen heroes

MEDIA & PUBLIC INVITED

Don’t miss this stirring and timely event. A full press area will be designated for media coverage. Interviews with Board Members, local veterans, and Congressman Tran may be available on-site.

Let us gather in unity to honor courage, celebrate legacy, and remember the cost of our freedom.

