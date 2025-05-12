Soft2Bet’s 2024 Research Report: Key Insights on its Casino and Sportsbook Brands

Soft2Bet, a prominent B2B provider of turnkey solutions in the European iGaming market, has released its 2024 Soft2Bet Research Report, providing valuable insights into the company’s financial growth, market expansion, and product innovation. The report highlights Soft2Bet’s strategic achievements within the casino and sportsbook sectors, where the company has doubled its EBITDA, increased consolidated group revenue, and expanded into regulated markets across Europe and beyond.

Soft2Bet’s Founder emphasized the importance of innovation and expansion in driving the company’s success. The report details how the company has made significant strides in key international markets, bolstering its global presence and further establishing itself as a leader in the iGaming industry.

Expansion Across Europe and Global Markets

In 2024, Soft2Bet successfully secured various licenses to expand its footprint in key markets:

Ontario & Mexico : Obtained B2C licenses, enabling direct engagement with players in these regions.

: Obtained B2C licenses, enabling direct engagement with players in these regions. Sweden : Expanded with three additional B2C licenses, enhancing its presence in the Scandinavian market.

: Expanded with three additional B2C licenses, enhancing its presence in the Scandinavian market. Greece & Romania : Secured B2B licenses, enabling the company to provide turnkey services to operators in these countries.

: Secured B2B licenses, enabling the company to provide turnkey services to operators in these countries. United States : Made substantial progress towards entering the U.S. market, with a focus on New Jersey, in line with its North American expansion strategy.

: Made substantial progress towards entering the U.S. market, with a focus on New Jersey, in line with its North American expansion strategy. Spain: Acquired a general casino license from Spain’s Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), enabling Soft2Bet to offer its products in the Spanish market.

In addition to these licenses, Soft2Bet completed two major turnkey agreements in Mexico and Nigeria and secured its first MEGA partnership with a leading European operator, further consolidating its position as a global leader in iGaming solutions.

Financial Growth and Market Performance

Soft2Bet’s financial growth has remained strong throughout 2024, with a remarkable milestone of doubling its EBITDA compared to the previous year. This significant growth is attributed to the company’s strategic expansion into regulated markets and the continuous improvement of its B2B product offerings.

By securing licenses in strategic regions such as Ontario, Mexico, Sweden, Greece, and Romania, Soft2Bet has strengthened its competitiveness within the iGaming sector. The company’s commitment to regulatory compliance, innovation, and cutting-edge technology has not only improved its financial results but also reinforced its reputation as a top-tier turnkey solutions provider.

Product Innovation Driving Success

In 2024, Soft2Bet further demonstrated its commitment to innovation by transforming its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) into a standalone solution. This advanced platform integrates AI-driven personalization tools, enabling operators to seamlessly implement gamification and advanced strategies for player retention. The impact of MEGA’s implementation has been significant, resulting in:

65% increase in Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) : Indicating improved player engagement.

: Indicating improved player engagement. 45% increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) : Reflecting better monetization per player.

: Reflecting better monetization per player. 50% increase in deposit amounts: Showing increased player trust and investment.

These outcomes have not only contributed to financial growth but have also positioned Soft2Bet as a leader in technology-driven user experience. MEGA’s success underscores the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of the iGaming industry.

Industry Recognition and Corporate Social Responsibility

Soft2Bet’s relentless pursuit of success and innovation has been widely recognized within the industry:

38 industry award nominations in 2024, representing a 322% increase from the previous year.

in 2024, representing a from the previous year. 10 industry awards, including recognition at the prestigious SBC Awards in Lisbon.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has also been a key focus, with Soft2Bet launching nine impactful community initiatives in 2024. These initiatives included:

Breast cancer awareness campaigns.

Community cleanups.

Village restoration projects.

The company also donated over €1 million to seven NGOs and supported 34 organizations, emphasizing its commitment to social impact and responsible business practices.

Soft2Bet Invest: A €50 Million Fund for iGaming Innovation

In June 2024, Soft2Bet launched Soft2Bet Invest, a €50 million innovation fund designed to support startups in iGaming and casual gaming. The fund focuses on innovative technologies in casual gaming, AI, traffic optimization, behavioral UX analytics, and high-margin gaming software with strong profitability and scalability.

Industry Contribution Award

Soft2Bet Invest was awarded the “Outstanding Contribution to the Gaming Industry 2024” at SiGMA East Europe, recognizing the initiative’s significant impact on innovation, mentorship, and investment within the industry.

These achievements underline Soft2Bet’s pivotal role in shaping the future of iGaming, showcasing the company’s dedication to innovation, corporate responsibility, and industry leadership.

