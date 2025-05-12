_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

Soft2Bet’s 2024 Research Report: Key Insights on its Casino and Sportsbook Brands

Soft2Bet, a prominent B2B provider of turnkey solutions in the European iGaming market, has released its 2024 Soft2Bet Research Report, providing valuable insights into the company’s financial growth, market expansion, and product innovation. The report highlights Soft2Bet’s strategic achievements within the casino and sportsbook sectors, where the company has doubled its EBITDA, increased consolidated group revenue, and expanded into regulated markets across Europe and beyond.

Soft2Bet’s Founder emphasized the importance of innovation and expansion in driving the company’s success. The report details how the company has made significant strides in key international markets, bolstering its global presence and further establishing itself as a leader in the iGaming industry.

Expansion Across Europe and Global Markets

In 2024, Soft2Bet successfully secured various licenses to expand its footprint in key markets:

  • Ontario & Mexico: Obtained B2C licenses, enabling direct engagement with players in these regions.
  • Sweden: Expanded with three additional B2C licenses, enhancing its presence in the Scandinavian market.
  • Greece & Romania: Secured B2B licenses, enabling the company to provide turnkey services to operators in these countries.
  • United States: Made substantial progress towards entering the U.S. market, with a focus on New Jersey, in line with its North American expansion strategy.
  • Spain: Acquired a general casino license from Spain’s Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), enabling Soft2Bet to offer its products in the Spanish market.

In addition to these licenses, Soft2Bet completed two major turnkey agreements in Mexico and Nigeria and secured its first MEGA partnership with a leading European operator, further consolidating its position as a global leader in iGaming solutions.

Financial Growth and Market Performance

Soft2Bet’s financial growth has remained strong throughout 2024, with a remarkable milestone of doubling its EBITDA compared to the previous year. This significant growth is attributed to the company’s strategic expansion into regulated markets and the continuous improvement of its B2B product offerings.

By securing licenses in strategic regions such as Ontario, Mexico, Sweden, Greece, and Romania, Soft2Bet has strengthened its competitiveness within the iGaming sector. The company’s commitment to regulatory compliance, innovation, and cutting-edge technology has not only improved its financial results but also reinforced its reputation as a top-tier turnkey solutions provider.

Product Innovation Driving Success

In 2024, Soft2Bet further demonstrated its commitment to innovation by transforming its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) into a standalone solution. This advanced platform integrates AI-driven personalization tools, enabling operators to seamlessly implement gamification and advanced strategies for player retention. The impact of MEGA’s implementation has been significant, resulting in:

  • 65% increase in Net Gaming Revenue (NGR): Indicating improved player engagement.
  • 45% increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): Reflecting better monetization per player.
  • 50% increase in deposit amounts: Showing increased player trust and investment.

These outcomes have not only contributed to financial growth but have also positioned Soft2Bet as a leader in technology-driven user experience. MEGA’s success underscores the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing demands of the iGaming industry.

Industry Recognition and Corporate Social Responsibility

Soft2Bet’s relentless pursuit of success and innovation has been widely recognized within the industry:

  • 38 industry award nominations in 2024, representing a 322% increase from the previous year.
  • 10 industry awards, including recognition at the prestigious SBC Awards in Lisbon.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has also been a key focus, with Soft2Bet launching nine impactful community initiatives in 2024. These initiatives included:

  • Breast cancer awareness campaigns.
  • Community cleanups.
  • Village restoration projects.

The company also donated over €1 million to seven NGOs and supported 34 organizations, emphasizing its commitment to social impact and responsible business practices.

Soft2Bet Invest: A €50 Million Fund for iGaming Innovation

In June 2024, Soft2Bet launched Soft2Bet Invest, a €50 million innovation fund designed to support startups in iGaming and casual gaming. The fund focuses on innovative technologies in casual gaming, AI, traffic optimization, behavioral UX analytics, and high-margin gaming software with strong profitability and scalability.

Industry Contribution Award

Soft2Bet Invest was awarded the “Outstanding Contribution to the Gaming Industry 2024” at SiGMA East Europe, recognizing the initiative’s significant impact on innovation, mentorship, and investment within the industry.

These achievements underline Soft2Bet’s pivotal role in shaping the future of iGaming, showcasing the company’s dedication to innovation, corporate responsibility, and industry leadership.

Camco Tastepure RV Water Filter - New & Advanced RV Inline Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector - GAC & KDF Filtration - Made in USA - Camping Essentials for Fresh Drinking Water (40043)
4.7 out of 5 stars(52367)
$18.89 (as of May 12, 2025 06:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Mobil 1 Advanced Fuel Economy Full Synthetic Motor Oil 0W-20, 5 Quart
4.8 out of 5 stars(45640)
$24.97 (as of May 12, 2025 06:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
WHOOP Peak – 12-Month Membership – 5.0 Health and Fitness Wearable – 24/7 Activity and Sleep Tracker with Heart Rate, HRV, Stress Monitor, Personalized Coaching, Healthspan – 14+ Days Battery Life
2.7 out of 5 stars(3)
$239.00 (as of May 12, 2025 17:26 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Basics Cotton Swabs, 500 Count
4.7 out of 5 stars(52356)
$2.88 (as of May 12, 2025 06:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Midea 12,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 550 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings (Renewed)
(as of May 12, 2025 17:26 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker, Sorbet, Milkshake, Frozen Yogurt, Low Calories Program & More, 13-in-1, Soft Serve Handle, (2) CREAMi Swirl 16oz Pints, For Kids & ALL ages, NC701
4.4 out of 5 stars(257)
$349.99 (as of May 12, 2025 17:26 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
eos Shea Better Body Lotion- Vanilla Cashmere, 24-Hour Moisture Skin Care, Lightweight & Non-Greasy, Made with Natural Shea, Vegan, 16 fl oz
4.7 out of 5 stars(38675)
$9.97 (as of May 12, 2025 06:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones Sport, Over Ear Buds With ENC Noise Cancelling Mic, 48H, Wireless Earphone With Earhooks, Stereo Deep Bass, IP7 Waterproof Headset for Workout Running, Black
4.7 out of 5 stars(353)
$21.99 (as of May 12, 2025 17:26 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Titleist Pro V1
4.8 out of 5 stars(134)
$54.95 (as of May 12, 2025 17:26 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About
4.6 out of 5 stars(15499)
$15.68 (as of May 12, 2025 06:30 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.