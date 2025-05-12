_____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Latino Restaurant Association Launches Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 12, 2025: The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) will launch its highly successful DINE Latino Restaurant Week 2025. This year, the program will run from Tuesday, May 13, through Sunday, May 18, 2025. The event is part of LRA’s restaurant program 2025, an initiative to raise awareness about the vast array of different and delicious food from various Latino countries and regions.

DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2025 is designed to encourage Southern California residents to patronize local Latino restaurants where they can savor their favorite Latino cuisine and libations.

More than 200 restaurants across Southern California are participating this year in DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2025. Many will offer special menu items and drink specials. Major sponsors for the program include SoCalGas, Port of Long Beach, DoorDash, the Latino Food Industry Association, CA Foodservice instant rebates.

The launch is Tuesday, May 13, 2025 from 10:00 am-11:00 am at the El Cholo Cafe 300 Colorado Blvd. Suite 214 (Upstairs) Pasadena, CA 91101

The 800+ member-based Latino Restaurant Association is dedicated to promoting and supporting all types of Latino restaurant businesses and their auxiliaries to ensure the equitable economic growth of the Latino restaurant sector. As a member association, we work to bring out member communities to advocate for critical issues impacting our industry. We provide resources and educational opportunities to support effective business practices. The LRA strives to create an all-inclusive Latino restaurant platform for the country.

