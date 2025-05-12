A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

The City of Cerritos is comprised of unique and inspiring individuals, businesses, and services.

Whether it be during City Council presentations, ribbon cuttings, or various events, my Council colleagues and I are proud to frequently celebrate the individuals and organizations that make our community special.

Last month, I was thankful for the opportunity to provide opening remarks at L.A. County’s UbeFest, promoting Filipino heritage to people of all backgrounds through food and art.

The event was held in Cerritos at Don Knabe Community Regional Park, and it occurred the same day as the City’s annual Spring Fling & Fireworks Spectacular at the Cerritos Sports Complex.

There, we celebrated the City’s 69th birthday and its tremendous growth through music, food, and entertainment.

This month, the City joins communities across the country in observing Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, as well as Jewish-American Heritage Month.

Cerritos is thankful for the contributions of our friends, neighbors, and colleagues who have helped to enrich the City’s cultural diversity.

We also regularly celebrate the cultural influence and service impact of the City’s businesses through our monthly business spotlight.

Featured businesses are those that have chosen Cerritos as their home and whose story highlights the benefits of locating in Cerritos.

The aim of this program is to showcase local businesses and foster pride in Cerritos’ thriving business community and strong local economy.

On May 26, a longstanding tradition of recognition in our City returns.

You’re invited to join us at our annual Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while defending our nation’s freedom.

The event will feature patriotic selections performed by the Cerritos Community College Band, City Council and dignitary comments, wreath laying, dove release, and a moment of silence.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. near the Veterans Memorial at the Cerritos Civic Center.

These activities, along with many others throughout the year, symbolize Cerritos’ commitment to serving others and our appreciation for their impact on countless individuals locally and beyond.

Our City staff, my Council colleagues, and I are proud to serve you. Thank you for making Cerritos a special place to live, work, and support each another.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related