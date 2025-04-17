NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW-La Mirada doubles up Gahr with four-run seventh, avenges big loss from previous day

This is how Gateway League baseball is supposed to be, depending on who you talk to. A day after Gahr High exploded for eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat La Mirada High 10-2, sending the Matadores to their first league loss, revenge was the name of the game this past Wednesday.

La Mirada, which saw the Gladiators take a 3-0 lead after the first inning, scored twice in the top of the fifth, then four more in the seventh, all with one out, to knock off Gahr 6-3, leaving both teams with one league loss. A La Mirada win on Friday on their field will give the defending league champions at least a share of the title with one more league contest to play. That will come on Monday against last place Bellflower High.

Junior shortstop Jesse Colon, the ninth hitter in the lineup, reached on an error with one out in the seventh and was replaced by senior pinch runner Travis Friend. Senior third baseman Maverek Russell and senior first baseman Jason Rodriguez each followed with base hits with Friend scoring. After an intentional walk to senior right fielder Kevin Jeon loaded the bases, a sacrifice from junior pinch hitter Aaron Sykes brought in Russell.

On the next pitch, a base hit from sophomore second baseman Ian Nunez plated Rodriguez and that was followed by a sacrifice from junior designated hitter Jaeden Estevez, allowing Jeon to come home for the final run.

Gahr junior third baseman Andres Gonzalez led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to right field, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a groundout from senior center fielder Taison Miller. Junior first baseman Bryce Morrison then doubled and senior right fielder Adrien Ramirez was hit by a pitch. The two runners would move up on a wild pitch before they scored on a sacrifice from junior second baseman Julian Lucero and a base hit from junior catcher Nate Guangorena.

After that, the sophomore Luke Armijo limited the Gladiators to one hit over the next four innings and senior Connor Jones retired all six batters he saw, striking out three batters.

Rodriguez and Russell also had two-out base hits in the fifth inning with the former driving in the latter, then scoring the team’s second run on a balk.

Gahr sophomore pitcher Carlos Munoz had allowed one hit through the first four innings and did not allow a runner to get past second base until the two-out La Mirada rally in the fifth. Once the weekly series concludes on Friday, Gahr (10-8, 4-1) will entertain Warren High on Tuesday before facing the Bears on Wednesday on the road while La Mirada (17-5, 9-1) hosts West Ranch High on Saturday before the Bellflower game. After that, the Matadores will take a lengthy break that will last until May. 6.

In other baseball action, crucial games are on the docket as the regular season is down to the final three weeks, and seven of the eight area teams are in position to lock down an automatic berth to the CIF-Southern Section divisional playoffs or grab an at-large berth.

Artesia High dropped a 1-0 decision to Oxford Academy this past Tuesday to fall to 12-7, 3-4 in the 605 League. The Pioneers, who are now a game behind John Glenn High for third place, hosted the Patriots on Apr. 17 and will be home to Long Beach Cabrillo High on Friday before facing the Jaguars in West Long Beach on Tuesday.

Norwalk High, which has not played since last Thursday, (11-8, 7-4) is in third place in the Gateway League and will travel to Lynwood High on Tuesday for their lone game in the upcoming week.

Valley Christian High, coming off a weekly sweep against Whittier Christian High last week, is 10-9 overall, 3-1 in the Olympic League and travelled to Woodcrest Christian High on Apr. 17. The Defenders began the week in second place, a game behind Maranatha High and will visit Heritage Christian High on Tuesday before hosting the Warriors two days later.

SOFTBALL

The race for the second and third automatic playoff berths in the 605 League just got tighter after Whitney High outdueled Artesia 18-12 this past Monday. The Pioneers (9-8, 3-3) had built a 6-0 lead going to the bottom of the second before the Wildcats erupted for 11 runs in the second and third innings. Artesia is off until Apr. 29 but the loss dropped them to fourth place, a half game behind Oxford Academy and Pioneer High.

Meanwhile, Whitney improved to 7-9, 2-5 and does not have a league game until Apr. 29 against league-leading Cerritos High. The Dons (10-6, 6-0) had to score twice in the top of the seventh inning to escape with a 4-3 win over Pioneer this past Tuesday. They hosted John Glenn (8-6, 0-5) on Apr. 17 for their last game until meeting Whitney.

La Mirada defeated Warren 5-1 and Santa Fe High 5-0 last Saturday in the La Mirada Classic to improve to 18-3. After facing Beckman High on Apr. 17, the Matadores will play California High in one semifinal game on Saturday in the tournament, then either play for the championship or third place later in the day.

Norwalk (11-10-1), which is in second place in the Mid-Cities League, a game behind Warren, will host Legacy High on Monday and Whittier High on Thursday.

