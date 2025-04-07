LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Which MLS Team In LA Has The Best Soccer Team?

One of the most intense rivalries in the MLS in this modern day shapes around the leading clubs in Los Angeles. LA Galaxy had long been one of the most dominant teams in the North American competition, but LAFC have threatened to overthrow their city rivals since being formed ten years ago.

Recent seasons show that there is little between the sides based on their performances on the field, but we will look to settle the debate once and for all and examine which Los Angeles-based team is the best.

History

It is hard to compare the history of these two sides, as LAFC are far younger when compared to the Galaxy. LAFC have only been in operation since October 2014, but it is worth noting that they have achieved major success despite their infancy.

Their success on the field was evident in just their second season after winning the Supporters’ Shield. Success was achieved once again in 2022 after completing the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield double. LAFC continued to break new ground in 2020 and 2023 after reaching the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

Recently, they have also won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time. However, when comparing success, the Galaxy comes out on top. They are the most successful team in MLS history, winning the MLS Cup on six occasions, including last season.

Galaxy have also won the Supporters’ Shield four times, and the U.S. Open Cup twice. Meanwhile, they have also achieved success in the CONCACAF Champions Cup following their memorable victory in 2000.

Stadium

The Galaxy and LAFC both play in scenic locations in California, with capacity crowds typically passing through the gates to watch them play in competitive fixtures. Dignity Health Sports Park has been the home stadium of the Galaxy since 2003, and it was the second-largest soccer stadium in the U.S. after opening, with 27,000 fans able to attend matches.

As well as hosting Galaxy matches, the stadium has also hosted the now-defunct Chivas USA, and made history in 2017 after hosting the Los Angeles Chargers matches in the NFL. BMO Field hosts the LAFC matches in the MLS, and the arena also plays host to the Women’s Soccer League Angel City FC.

The construction of the stadium made history, as it was the first open-air stadium built in LA since Dodger Stadium in 1962, and it was officially opened to the public in 2018. The stadium can host 22,000 fans, but despite being smaller than Dignity Health Sports Park, it is a soccer-specific stadium, meaning that it comes out on top.

Players

Due to being based in one of the USA’s most famous cities, it is no surprise that both LAFC and the LA Galaxy have been able to house some of the biggest names in soccer. Carlos Vela is one of the most famous players to have played for LAFC, and he holds the all-time appearance and goals record after netting 93 goals in 188 appearances.

Vela was also proven at international level after scoring 19 goals in 72 caps for Mexico, but he could never make his mark in Europe. Oliver Giroud is one of the most famous recent names to have played for LAFC after he moved to the MLS following stints with AC Milan, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

At club level, he won the FA Cup on four occasions, and was part of the Champions League-winning team at Chelsea in 2021. Giroud was also influential in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign.

However, when it comes to star power, few clubs can rival the Galaxy. The former England captain made international headlines when joining the Galaxy in 2007, sparking a revival in popularity in the league. English stars Ashley Cole and Steven Gerrard also enjoyed stints with the Galaxy, while global soccer names such as Robbie Keane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have also pulled on the famous white jersey.

Recent Success

The Galaxy and LAFC are closely matched on recent performances in the MLS, with the latter winning the Western Conference in two of the last three seasons. However, they have won the MLS Cup on just one previous occasion, and couldn’t progress past the first round in 2024.

