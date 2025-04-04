NCAA _____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyma

Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

April 4, 2025

To the residents of Cerritos and our neighbors, I write this column with pride and humility as the new Mayor of the City of Cerritos. Thank you to those who attended the March 26 City Council meeting and for the thoughtful comments shared. About 700 guests joined us at the renowned Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, where we installed three recently elected Councilmembers, Jennifer Hong, Mark E. Pulido, and Sophia M. Tse; unanimously selected Lynda Johnson as Mayor Pro Tem, and unanimously approved my selection as Mayor. The selections marked a historic night for the City, which now boasts Cerritos’ first all-Asian-American City Council, including three members of Filipino ethnicity and the first majority-female City Council. I’m also proud to serve as the first Japanese-American Mayor of the City of Cerritos. 

We collectively express our sincere gratitude to the City staff who made this event possible and to our special guests who supported the Councilmember installations. Administering the oath of office for Councilmember Pulido was California State Attorney General Rob Bonta, with the oath for Councilmember Hong administered by City of San Gabriel Mayor John Wu and the oath for Councilmember Tse jointly administered by ABC Unified School District School Board President Ernie Nishii and Deputy Superintendent/Chief Financial Officer Toan Nguyen. I’m also honored and thankful that Deputy Consul General Naoshige Aoshima of the Consulate General of Japan attended the ceremony as my guest. 

In one of my first activities as Mayor, I was pleased to join some of my Council colleagues at the Friends of the Cerritos Library’s Writers Festival on March 29. Thank you to our special guest authors and attendees. Looking ahead, we’re excited to invite all residents to the City’s annual Spring Fling & Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, April 26, in honor of Cerritos’ 69th anniversary. The free event takes place at the Cerritos Sports Complex from 4 to 8:30 p.m., concluding with the fireworks display. For more information on City news and events, view the April edition of the Cerritos News that is mailed to residents, and visit our website at cerritos.gov. 

For 49 years, I have been proud to call Cerritos home and, with my wife Wendy, raised our two incredible children here. I was first elected to serve on the City Council in 2017 and previously was a Planning Commissioner. As I reflect on those years and look ahead in 2025, I see tremendous potential for an already vibrant community. Since its founding in 1956, Cerritos has seen remarkable growth and has become a hallmark of excellence in public service. This is truly a beautiful place to live, work, and visit.

I look forward to guiding and collaborating with my colleagues to serve the diverse needs of our residents, businesses, staff, and strategic partners as we build upon this City’s strong foundation. Thank you. 

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

Cerritos Mayor 

Amazon Basics 48-Pack AA Alkaline High-Performance Batteries, 1.5 Volt, 10-Year Shelf Life
4.7 out of 5 stars(844111)
$14.27 (as of April 4, 2025 06:12 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Ukeetap 2 Pack Multi-Purpose Pull-Out Storage Organizers, Under Sink Organizers and Storage for Bathroom & Kitchen, Under Cabinet Organizers and storage, 12.8 Inch, Black
4.5 out of 5 stars(693)
(as of April 2, 2025 17:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper, 12 Double Rolls, 231 Sheets per Roll, Septic-Safe, 1-Ply Toilet Tissue
4.5 out of 5 stars(76635)
$5.68 (as of April 4, 2025 06:12 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
2025 P,D,S BU American Women Quarters Ida B. Wells Choice Uncirculated US Mint 3 Coin Set
5.0 out of 5 stars(3)
(as of April 2, 2025 17:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Wireless Earbuds Sport Headphones 5.3, 80Hrs Stereo New Bluetooth Earbuds with HD Mic, Ear buds with Earhooks ENC Noise Canceling Earphones, IP7 Waterproof Headset for Sports/Workout/Running Rose Gold
4.9 out of 5 stars(1798)
(as of April 2, 2025 17:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Gelid On The Day You Were Born, The Stars Were Perfectly Aligned - Funny Happy Birthday Cards for Women Her Sister - Humorous Thinking of You Gift Idea Best Friend - Bday Card for Bestie Girlfriend
4.7 out of 5 stars(44)
(as of April 2, 2025 17:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and…
4.4 out of 5 stars(5830)
$117.00 (as of April 4, 2025 06:12 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of…
4.6 out of 5 stars(11462)
$29.66 (as of April 4, 2025 06:12 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
USANOOKS Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Grey - 12 Pcs (12.5"x12.5") - High Performance - 1200 Washes,…
4.6 out of 5 stars(13511)
$7.99 (as of April 4, 2025 06:12 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Bible Tabs with Unique Stickers, Bible Tabs for Women, Laminated Bible Tabs, Christian Gifts, Large Print Bible Tabs for Easy Navigation, Bible Book Index Tabs Labels, Bible Study Supplies (Rainbow)
4.8 out of 5 stars(115)
(as of April 2, 2025 17:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.