MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Bend the Knee and Meet With Trump

November 18, 2024

Additions by Brian Hews

(AP)~MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, fierce critics of President-elect Donald Trump, say they traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with him to reopen lines of communication that would better serve their morning show viewers. Better serve? You think viewers want to see Trump MSNBC?

With feelings still raw two weeks after the election, their Kiss The Ring journey to Trump’s Florida home hasn’t gone over that well with many fans and critics of “Morning Joe.” Ya think?

The show’s anchor team had been so critical of Trump that, in September, Scarborough said that “it’s not a reach” to compare him to Hitler. MSNBC pulled “Morning Joe” from the air the Monday after the assassination attempt on Trump this past summer.

On Monday’s show, the hosts said they had reached out to Hitler Trump last Thursday and met with him the next day. “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years,” Brzezinski said. You mean after he called you bleeding face when you got your face lift Mika?

She said Trump was “cheerful, upbeat,” (so was Hitler) even as the three of them discussed issues they disagreed on. Yes right after he said he was going to ban abortion, how’s that going over with all the woman’s rights organizations you are a founder/member of Mika?

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” she said. Her father, the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser in Jimmy Carter’s administration, often spoke with world leaders he disagreed with, and she said that’s a job for journalists and commentators too. So now he is a leader and your Dad would talk to him?

“For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, ‘Why wouldn’t we?’” Brzezinski said. Talk about rationalization.

Trump confirmed the meeting in an interview with Fox News Digital. “I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication,” he said. “In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago.” Yeah you should have bent the keee sooner MJ

Not everyone reacted the same way. On “The View” Monday, co-host Sunny Hostin said the country needs a free press willing to speak truth to power and she didn’t think it was necessary to travel to Mar-a-Lago to “kiss the ring.” A co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said she thought highly of the MSNBC hosts for recognizing how many people voted for Trump.

Jeff Jarvis, author of the BuzzMachine blog and a retired journalism professor at the City University of New York, said online that “it is a disgusting show of obeisance in advance.”

I like Jeff.

Several conservative commentators weren’t impressed either. Talk show host Buck Sexton, in a post on X, called the meeting astounding. “Trump’s victory is so complete, ‘Morning Joe’ has fully surrendered,” Sexton wrote. Veteran cable news personality Greta Van Susteren called it “groveling.”

Don’t like them.

“Morning Joe,” like many shows on MSNBC, has seen its ratings drop precipitously since the election as its liberal audience takes a break. It’s a post-election pattern similar to that experience in past years with viewers who supported the losing party. After a break, many usually return.

Neither host was available to speak to a reporter after the show, a network spokesman said. Scarborough seemed to anticipate criticism when talking about the decision to meet with Trump.

“Don’t be mistaken,” he said. “We’re not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump. We’re here to report on him and hopefully provide you with insights.” Yeah right you POS.

In the same Fox News interview, Trump said that he had an obligation to the American public to be open and available to the press. “If not treated fairly, however, that will end,” he said.

Hear that Mika and Joe? If not treated fairly….bend the knee.

