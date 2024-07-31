From Baby Boomers to Gen Z: The Generations and Their Casino Habits

The online casino industry is a sector that crosses many generational boundaries. Many who
reach the minimum legal age like to play their favorite games and there really is no upper limit.
Within those generations, however, it may be surprising to learn that playing preferences vary
greatly, depending on which category you fall into.
The Generation Game
Online casino operators have to be aware of the playing habits of each generation. That’s why
there is so much choice at all of the major digital platforms. You can’t become the best online
casino in the USA without knowing what your customers demand, and each operator will
measure their different demographics. The results mean that all ages of player can find what
they want.
It’s a challenge for those researchers, but what have they uncovered about the many
generations of casino players?
Boomers Love Nostalgia
The boomer generation are generally acknowledged to have been born from 1946 through to
They grew up at a time when there were no online casinos, but they may have enjoyed
playing games in brick and mortar establishments.
Those physical casinos housed the type of games that boomers love to play online today, and
nostalgia is a big driver for this generation. A good example is with classic slots, where the
software developers use iconic fruit symbols on the reels,
Boomers would have played with physical fruit machines that displayed images of watermelons,
cherries, plums, grapes and more. Those classic slots employ these symbols and remind
players of their youth.
The boomer generation also likes to play familiar card and table games such as roulette and
blackjack. They tend to prefer the classic versions that use regular rules, without any twists or
add-ons.
Gen X Begin to Explore
Gen Xers take over from Boomers, and were born between 1965 and 1980. Like their
predecessors, they grew up without internet access, so those that did play at the casino did so
at offline premises.
For that reason, many Gen Xers also like historical casino games including classic slots,
roulette and blackjack. For many, however, the first online casinos began to emerge as this
generation matured into young adults.
They were among the first to discover digital play, and many Gen Xers have stayed loyal to the
types of games that were available on those early digital platforms. They may therefore like to
play classic card and table games that are run by automated software. They are curious about
the live casino rooms, but may have more of a tendency to stay away.
Some will experiment, but in general, the Gen X generation like to keep things simple, playing
original and classic versions of slots and table games.
Millennials Diversify
The age of millennials runs from those born in 1981 to 1996. As they grew, the internet became
second nature, and they embraced it as a way of life, in a manner that boomers and Gen Xers
have yet to do.
In terms of online casino play, Millenials are more likely to experiment with games. They will
look at all available slots and try a few out before finding their favorites. This generation may
also seek out variants of roulette and blackjack, and test versions that offer a twist on the
regular rules.
For many operators, millennials are the perfect demographic. They will try anything out and are
much happier with every area of the digital playing platform.
Gen Z on the Go
Another fascinating insight uncovered by research into casino playing demographics involves
the preferences of Gen Z. The newest of the many generations brings us full circle, and the
studies relate more to their playing style.
Gen Zs like a wide range of games, and it’s difficult to pin down any specific area of the casino.
They do, however, like to play on the go more than their predecessors.
The love of mobile play is an important factor for casinos to address. They must ensure that the
vast majority of games are optimized for mobile play and can be accessed by all smartphones.
It would also help the casino to earn customers if they have an app. Gen Zs may be the least
patient of all the demographics and will want to get to their favorites in a short space of time.
It’s interesting to see the differences between those casino playing generations, and it will be
fascinating to monitor moving forward. Will players’ preferences change as they get older, or will
their particular love of gaming stay from young adulthood through to older age?