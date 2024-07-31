From Baby Boomers to Gen Z: The Generations and Their Casino Habits

The online casino industry is a sector that crosses many generational boundaries. Many who

reach the minimum legal age like to play their favorite games and there really is no upper limit.

Within those generations, however, it may be surprising to learn that playing preferences vary

greatly, depending on which category you fall into.



The Generation Game

Online casino operators have to be aware of the playing habits of each generation. That’s why

there is so much choice at all of the major digital platforms. You can’t become the best online

casino in the USA without knowing what your customers demand, and each operator will

measure their different demographics. The results mean that all ages of player can find what

they want.

It’s a challenge for those researchers, but what have they uncovered about the many

generations of casino players?



Boomers Love Nostalgia

The boomer generation are generally acknowledged to have been born from 1946 through to

They grew up at a time when there were no online casinos, but they may have enjoyed

playing games in brick and mortar establishments.

Those physical casinos housed the type of games that boomers love to play online today, and

nostalgia is a big driver for this generation. A good example is with classic slots, where the

software developers use iconic fruit symbols on the reels,

Boomers would have played with physical fruit machines that displayed images of watermelons,

cherries, plums, grapes and more. Those classic slots employ these symbols and remind

players of their youth.

The boomer generation also likes to play familiar card and table games such as roulette and

blackjack. They tend to prefer the classic versions that use regular rules, without any twists or

add-ons.



Gen X Begin to Explore

Gen Xers take over from Boomers, and were born between 1965 and 1980. Like their

predecessors, they grew up without internet access, so those that did play at the casino did so

at offline premises.

For that reason, many Gen Xers also like historical casino games including classic slots,

roulette and blackjack. For many, however, the first online casinos began to emerge as this

generation matured into young adults.

They were among the first to discover digital play, and many Gen Xers have stayed loyal to the

types of games that were available on those early digital platforms. They may therefore like to

play classic card and table games that are run by automated software. They are curious about

the live casino rooms, but may have more of a tendency to stay away.

Some will experiment, but in general, the Gen X generation like to keep things simple, playing

original and classic versions of slots and table games.



Millennials Diversify

The age of millennials runs from those born in 1981 to 1996. As they grew, the internet became

second nature, and they embraced it as a way of life, in a manner that boomers and Gen Xers

have yet to do.

In terms of online casino play, Millenials are more likely to experiment with games. They will

look at all available slots and try a few out before finding their favorites. This generation may

also seek out variants of roulette and blackjack, and test versions that offer a twist on the

regular rules.

For many operators, millennials are the perfect demographic. They will try anything out and are

much happier with every area of the digital playing platform.



Gen Z on the Go

Another fascinating insight uncovered by research into casino playing demographics involves

the preferences of Gen Z. The newest of the many generations brings us full circle, and the

studies relate more to their playing style.

Gen Zs like a wide range of games, and it’s difficult to pin down any specific area of the casino.

They do, however, like to play on the go more than their predecessors.

The love of mobile play is an important factor for casinos to address. They must ensure that the

vast majority of games are optimized for mobile play and can be accessed by all smartphones.

It would also help the casino to earn customers if they have an app. Gen Zs may be the least

patient of all the demographics and will want to get to their favorites in a short space of time.

It’s interesting to see the differences between those casino playing generations, and it will be

fascinating to monitor moving forward. Will players’ preferences change as they get older, or will

their particular love of gaming stay from young adulthood through to older age?

