32nd Senate District Results: Topalian and Archuleta Will Face Off in November

In a surprise, Rita Topalian and Bob Archuleta will face off in November. Vanessa Delgado, after receiving support of over $1 million, will now face a recall from her seat in Montebello.

Rita Topalian (R) 18,562 25%

Bob Archuleta (D) 14,280 18%

Vanessa Delgado (D) 12,086 15%

In the August 7, 2018 Special Election, Topalian will face off with Delgado to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Tony Mendoza until Dec. 3 when the winner of Topalian/Archuleta is decided.

20,244 25%

13,050 16

