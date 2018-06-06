32nd Senate District Results: Topalian and Archuleta Will Face Off in November

In a surprise, Rita Topalian and Bob Archuleta will face off in November. Vanessa Delgado, after receiving support of over $1 million, will now face a recall from her seat in Montebello.
Rita Topalian (R) 18,562 25%
Bob Archuleta (D) 14,280 18%
Vanessa Delgado (D) 12,086 15%
In the August 7, 2018 Special Election, Topalian will face off with Delgado to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Tony Mendoza until Dec. 3 when the winner of Topalian/Archuleta is decided.
|Rita Topalian (R)
|20,244
|25%
|Vanessa Delgado (D)
|13,050
|16
