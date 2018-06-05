Radical Communist Organization, Led by El Rancho Unified Board Member Jose Lara, Trying to ‘Take Over’ the School District

BY BRIAN HEWS

Tuesday June 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

In the wake of the El Rancho Unified School District scandal, when ERUSD teacher Greg Salcido called all military personnel “dumbshits and lowest of the low,” a radical communist organization called Union del Barrio (UdB), with major assistance from ERUSD Board Member Jose Lara, is using Russia-type social media and intimidation tactics in an attempt to take over the beleaguered school district.

The actions of Lara and UdB – who helped elect Lara to his board seat – are contributing to an atmosphere of fear and hatred inside the district.

Lara wants to be the leader of UdB, even naming his Twitter account @JoseDelBarrio.

Sources are telling HMG-CN that Board Vice President is also actively helping Lara and UdB.

Lara and the organization are recruiting radical left-wing teachers, indoctrinating high school teenagers, slamming other board members, and menacing moderate teachers and parents, all in an effort to inject the anti-establishment sentiment on campus of advocating violence and espousing hatred for the police and the military.

The UdB wants to take back Southwestern United States because it “belongs to Mexico,” and they are focusing, with the help of Lara, on ERUSD high school teenagers.

One of Lara’s main weapons is extremist Ron Gochez, who heads the Los Angeles chapter of UdB. Lara and Gochez taught together at Santee High School in Los Angeles.

In the same vein as Greg Salcido, Gochez regularly refers to police officers as pigs and the military as a terrorist organization; social media posts can be found of Gochez advocating violence.

Gochez’ Facebook post calling police “pigs.”

Gochez’ Facebook post writing “non-violence never works.”

Gochez calls Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez and Ho Chi Minh his heroes, and openly advocates for the overthrow of the American government.

His hypocrisy is stunning, teaching UdB-influenced, anti-American Ethnic Studies in his classroom, while cashing in on a government paid $103,000 annual salary.

Transparent California website showing Gochez earning over $103,000 per year.

His walls are draped with flags from Cuba and the Soviet Union, along with tributes to Che Guevara and Malcolm X.

While at Santee, Lara and Gochez banned together to form the “Communist Center” next to Santee campus to recruit and indoctrinate teenagers, it was the start of their movement.

The volatile Gochez was eventually moved from Santee to Maya Angelou Community High in South Central Los Angeles.

And now Lara and Gochez are running the same playbook at ERUSD, using Gochez and his intimidation tactics to advance the radical views of UdB in an attempt to indoctrinate students and take over ERUSD high school campuses.

Gochez’ Facebook post showing his affinity to communism and radical left wing leaders.

New Campus is a Target

The ERUSD is very proud of its newest campus, the Ellen Ochoa Prep Academy. But the efforts of parent and teachers to establish the school as an International Baccalaureate campus have been stymied by Lara and UdB’s radical views.

And according to high-level ERUSD sources, the principal of Ellen Ochoa, Elias Vargas, is collaborating with Lara to advance their agenda.

But the Board learned of the alleged collaboration and voted to move Vargas to another campus.

That is when the social media machine began their Russia-type anti-American campaign churning out slanderous posts in an effort to discredit certain ERUSD Board members, labelling them as “imperialistic Americans advancing the white agenda.”

It was right out of the Russian social playbook; fabricate stories about people, push the lies out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and let the internet “trolls” comment with more lies and hatred.

ERUSD Ethnic Studies

Three years ago, the ERUSD, led by current President Dr. Aurora Villon, established the first high school Ethnic Studies program in the United States.

It was groundbreaking and was chronicled across the nation.

Lara and UdB saw the graduation requirement as an opportunity to advance their communist agenda immediately labelling the program “not radical enough.”

The group began pushing out lies on social media, calling the program a fraud, accusing Dr. Villon and her allies of running a Trump-like studies program against Latinos, when in fact it was a nationally recognized program.

“Lara is ruthless,” Dr. Villon told HMG-CN, “he will call anyone a fraud who gets in his way, and he will intimidate and threaten you.”

At a ERUSD special meeting in May, Gochez and his thugs showed up for public comment. Many there viewed the maneuver as pure intimidation.

They talked about “white hipsters” that moved in next door to Gochez in South Central L.A.

Another man stepped to the microphone and horrified everyone in the room saying, “it is now your obligation (Gochez) to La Raza and be the neighbor from hell. Throw your dog’s shit into the yard, piss in their mailbox, play loud ass Mexican music.”

Attendees of the meeting told HMG-CN that Lara clapped after the vitriolic speech.

“They hate this country,” said one ERUSD parent, “they have a right to their opinion, but they can’t hate the country. What is hurtful is they are indoctrinating students, it’s getting bad.”

Now the group is getting more brazen on ERUSD campuses taking advantage of vulnerable teenagers believing Lara and the UdB’s message.

The more brash students are posting communist flags and communist leaders’ images on campus walls. Just yesterday a Russian flag was draped over a building at El Rancho High School.

Russian flag draped over the El Rancho High School gym yesterday.

Lara and the UdB have pledged “to come out in force” at the ERUSD’s next board meeting on June 19, and given what was said at public comment, many of the parents are fearful.

“Lara is a bully,” said another parent who did not want to be identified, “he wants to make a name for himself. These people hate America, the military, and the police and Lara is leading them, it has to be stopped.”

