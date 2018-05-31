CHARTER SCHOOL GRAVY TRAIN: PAC’s Pump an Additional $481,000 in Support of 32nd Senate Candidate Vanessa Delgado

BY BRIAN HEWS

A massive amount of money from special interest groups and corporations is flowing into the 32nd State Senate race, and the main beneficiary is Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado.

On May 16, Hews Media Group-Community News reported that Delgado raked in over $398,000 in campaign support from three different independent expenditure committees.

Delgado, who has been in office less than three years, was recently served with recall papers. And last week, the state ordered an audit of Montebello’s finances with her at the helm.

The review was approved by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee in Sacramento on a 13-0 vote, and placed the City under the “high-risk” category.

Monies into the Delgado campaign came from the Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class, Including Energy Companies Who Produced Gas, Oil, Jobs and Pay Taxes, who’s major contributors include Chevron Oil, Houston-based CRC Services, Tesoro Oil, and Valero Oil.

The committee supported the Delgado campaign with over $77,000.

The second committee is the Families and Teachers United, Sponsored by California Charter Schools Association Advocates who’s major donors are the California Charter Schools Association Advocates Independent Expenditure Committee, the Charter Public Schools Pac, and Speak Up.

The committee supported the Delgado campaign with over $271,000.

The final committee was Keeping Californians Working, Dentists, Housing Providers, Energy and Insurance Agents who’s major donors include Chevron Oil, the Personal Insurance Federation of California, and the Farmers Employees and Agents Political Action Committee.

The committee supported the Delgado campaign with over $49,000.

In total, the three committees gave over $398,000.

And apparently they are flush with cash, as new reporting from the Secretary of State’s website shows the three committees stepped up and gave even more money totaling over $481,000.

The Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class gave an additional $228,000, with their total now standing at over $305,000.

The Families and Teachers United, Sponsored by California Charter Schools Association PAC gave an additional $189,000, bringing their total to a whopping $489,000.

Finally, Keeping Californians Working, Dentists, Housing Providers PAC gave an additional $64,000 to bring their total to over $113,000.

Many observers are wondering why Delgado is receiving such massive support since she is only in her third year on the Montebello City Council, has very little state-level political experience and has been involved in several controversial actions before and during her term in Montebello.

Three years ago, HMG-CN exclusively reported that Delgado had personal ties with the Calderon family, and in particular with former California Assemblyman Tom Calderon, who was indicted for bribery and money laundering charges along with his brother Ron in 2014.

HMG-CN was first to report that Delgado worked with Arman Gabaee, the Beverly Hill real estate developer who was arrested two weeks ago on felony charges of bribing a Los Angeles County employee to secure a $45 million government lease.

And the lure of the Charter School gravy train enticed local elected Republicans from Downey to endorse Delgado.

This week, HMG-CN reported that Downey residents were thrust into Montebello politics, courtesy of Downey Mayor pro tem Rick Rodriguez and Council-persons Alex Saab and Blanca Pacheco.

Rodriguez and Saab, both staunch Republicans, were found on Delgado’s website endorsing the Montebello Mayor, subbing local Republican Rita Topalian.

Voters in Downey Districts one and five will be quite surprised at that endorsement, given they voted for Republicans. Many on social media lashed out at Rodriguez and Saab for the endorsement.

