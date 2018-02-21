School shooting threat at Valley Christian in Cerritos ruled not credible

By Brian Hews

Residents are telling HMG-CN that there was a massive L.A. County Sheriff’s response at Valley Christian High School, in Cerritos this morning.

There was apparently a rumor of a school shooting threat circulating, so the Cerritos Sheriff’s Department responded in force with their mobile command unit from the Cerritos Civic Center. .

The threat was determined to NOT be a credible threat, but the Sheriff’s are taking all precautions.

Valley Christian campus in located to the west of the Cerritos Auto mall, off of Dumont.

The threat came only two days after a former student opened fire and killed 17 students and faculty at a Florida high school.

