Little-Known Aerospace Giant GKN at Center of Massive Orange County Hazmat Crisis in Garden Grove

As 40,000 residents evacuate near GKN Aerospace’s Garden Grove facility, questions emerge about chemical oversight, safety history and worst-case risks.

May 23, 2026

By Brian Hews

As thousands of Orange County residents fled evacuation zones Friday surrounding a potentially catastrophic chemical emergency at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, many were asking the same question:

What exactly is this company operating in the middle of densely populated neighborhoods?

Until this week, most Southern California residents had likely never heard of GKN Aerospace, despite the company being one of the world’s largest aerospace suppliers with operations tied to commercial aircraft, military systems and defense manufacturing.

Now, the company sits at the center of one of the region’s largest recent hazmat emergencies after a massive chemical storage tank containing methyl methacrylate — a highly flammable industrial chemical used in plastics and aerospace manufacturing — began overheating and venting dangerous vapors into the air.

Orange County fire officials warned the tank could either rupture and spill 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of chemicals or enter what authorities called a “thermal runaway” event capable of triggering a major explosion.

The danger prompted evacuation orders affecting approximately 40,000 residents across Garden Grove, Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Stanton and Westminster.

“We have a tank that is actively in crisis,” Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey said Friday. “This thing is going to fail. We don’t know when.”

Later Friday evening, officials reported the tank’s temperature had stabilized around 61 degrees, buying crews additional time to prevent what authorities repeatedly described as a potentially catastrophic event.

According to company materials, UK-based GKN Aerospace operates 32 manufacturing sites across 12 countries with approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. The company manufactures aerospace structures, aircraft transparencies, engine systems and defense-related components used in both military and commercial aviation.

The Garden Grove operation specifically manufactures acrylic plastics, aircraft windows and canopies used in aerospace systems.

The incident has now raised broader questions about industrial chemical storage, aerospace manufacturing oversight and how hazardous operations coexist alongside residential neighborhoods across Orange County.

Federal occupational safety records show the Garden Grove facility has previously been the subject of OSHA inspections and worker complaints dating back years.

Orange County Superior Court records cited in reporting Friday show the California Department of Industrial Relations penalized the company in 2018 following an inspection involving machinery maintenance and fabrication concerns at the Garden Grove operation.

At this point, however, there is no publicly documented evidence showing GKN Aerospace has faced major EPA enforcement actions or large environmental penalties tied specifically to the Garden Grove facility.

Still, the scale of the current emergency has placed renewed focus on the risks associated with industrial chemical storage near homes, schools and businesses.

Authorities said the compromised tank contains methyl methacrylate, commonly known as MMA, a volatile chemical commonly used in plastics and manufacturing processes.

The Environmental Protection Agency says MMA exposure can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory system. Health officials warned Friday that high concentrations may cause severe respiratory distress, dizziness, nausea and hospitalization.

Emergency crews have already built sand berms and storm-drain protections around the facility in preparation for a possible tank rupture.

Covey described the possibility of a controlled leak as the “best-case scenario” because crews could then neutralize the chemicals and vapors before they spread further.

“The other option that was told to us is that it blows up,” Covey said. “That is what we were handed: a leaking tank, or a tank that blows up.”

The emergency also exposed how closely heavy industrial operations sit near suburban neighborhoods.

Garden Grove Councilmember George Brietigam noted that while the facility sits in a largely industrial corridor, residential neighborhoods begin only a few blocks away.

Southern California has a long aerospace manufacturing history stretching back decades through defense contractors, aircraft suppliers and plastics manufacturers tied to Cold War-era military production. Some former aerospace sites later became associated with groundwater contamination involving industrial solvents and degreasers.

As of Friday night, however, officials emphasized there had been no confirmed long-term environmental contamination reported from the Garden Grove incident itself. Air-quality monitoring by regional and federal agencies remained ongoing.

Meanwhile, firefighters, engineers and hazmat experts from across California and the nation continued searching for what Covey called “out of the box” solutions to prevent disaster.

For many nearby residents, the emergency revealed something they never realized existed just blocks away: a major global aerospace manufacturer storing thousands of gallons of volatile industrial chemicals in the middle of suburban Orange County.

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