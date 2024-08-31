Exclusive: Accusations of Physical Abuse and Cover-Up Roil John Glenn High Football Program

August 31, 2024

By Brian Hews

Two weeks ago, Los Cerritos Community Newspaper published an article, both in print and online, entitled “John Glenn’s culture changed last season, but pressure awaits the Eagles to duplicate in 2024.”

Just days after the article was published, the Norwalk/La Mirada School District canceled the annual Mayor’s Cup football game between Norwalk HS and Glenn HS after the story triggered comments alleging abuse by Glenn’s coaches.

The article was part of LCCN’s Sports Editor Loren Kopff’s comprehensive annual review of local football teams, which Kopff has written about for over 25 years.

Glenn logged an impressive 6-4 record in 2023 with former Norwalk High standout and NFL player Elijhaa Penny in his first year as head coach.

It was only the third time the Eagles finished north of .500 with Penny becoming the first rookie head coach to have a winning season during that same time.

Penny told LCCN, “I believe the season was a success because these kids aren’t used to winning, so building that culture of just winning and expecting to win and putting the work in to win is a success without looking at the record. Just changing the culture and changing the mindset.”

Penny said the players viewed the new coaches as changing the mindset, and that the coaches didn’t cut any corners or any slack. The coaching staff was constantly on the players following the one-point loss to Bassett High on Aug. 22, and that he saw the demanding work the coaches were giving was working.

But many say the were coaches pushing the changing of the culture, the mindset, and the demanding work too far.

Kopff’s article listed an alarming number of players who transferred out of the Glenn program to other high schools or quit the team altogether. The players spanned the position spectrum and weren’t just frustrated freshmen or sophomores but top junior and senior players.

The biggest defection from last season’s team, and probably the biggest loss in recent memory for the program, was senior running back Tuiono Tuifua, who transferred to La Mirada High. His absence will be greatly missed with the numbers he put together last season, logging 134 carries 1,425 yards, 14 touchdowns, 26 receptions, 597 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Obviously, Tui was a great player,” Penny, who was an NFL running back, told LCCN. “He’s a good kid overall, and unfortunately, in this day and age, this transfer thing is like too big.”

Other running backs who bolted were senior Dylan Arrington and junior running backs Daron Walker and Terry Henderson, who had 54 carries, 569 yards, five touchdowns, and seven receptions for 143 yards in 2023.

“Any kid can be replaced,” said Penny. Losing those guys definitely took a big hit on our offense, and it took a big hit on our program in the direction we want to go.”

Adding to the concern, three starting offensive linemen from 2023 left the team: left guard Johdan Escobar, center Joshua Frausto, and right guard Ivan Galindo. There is also a battle for the left tackle spot. “We’re in a frenzy on the line,” Penny said.

“Just being here last year, definitely we had some skill,” said Penny. “We had a lot more experience and more polished guys. But they came with a germ.

“They came with the germ of not being used to a winning culture, not practicing how to be a winner, and not knowing how to talk like a winner. This group of guys I have right now are the guys you want to go to war with on Fridays. They’re not going to quit; they’re not going to give up. I know that’s not going to be an issue. The only issue we would have is the experience across the board.”

That statement was evidently the last straw for Glenn parents who leveled abuse and harassment allegations against Penny and his coaching staff in online comments, including physical abuse by some coaches, while accusing Glenn Athletic Director Linda Parra and the NLMUSD Board of Trustees of covering up the behavior.

One parent commented that it was her son who got hit, “I transferred my son because my son was the one hit by one of the coaches and after further investigation found out my other son was also punched in the stomach by another coach.”

LCCN confirmed with high-level NLMUSD officials that two coaches were reported by Glenn officials last year, investigated for abuse, and were later fired.

Glenn Athletic Director Linda Parra declined to comment on the story as did officials from the Norwalk-La Mirada School District.

In his statement canceling the Mayor’s Cup game, Principle Dr. David Olea wrote, “We regret to inform you of a difficult decision regarding the upcoming city football game between Norwalk and John Glenn High Schools.

“After careful consideration and consultation between our respective athletic departments, it has become evident that the Glenn football program is facing significant challenges related to player participation and safety.

“Specifically, the number of participants available is below the required level to ensure a safe and competitive outcome. Our top priority is the well-being of our student-athletes, and we believe that proceeding under these conditions would not uphold the standards we strive for in our athletic programs and for the city of Norwalk.

“Therefore, the football game between Norwalk and John Glenn, previously scheduled for September 13, 2024, has been canceled. We understand how disappointing this news may be for students, families, fans, and to our communities who have been looking forward to this event. Please know that this decision was not made lightly but was necessitated by the current circumstances.

“We encourage everyone to continue to support our teams in fostering the positive spirit of sportsmanship and community that define our schools and the city of Norwalk. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this situation.”

Like this: Like Loading...