Pico Rivera Moving Forward With Residential Solar and Battery Program

By Brian Hews

The City of Pico Rivera is moving forward with the first residential installation of an innovative new solar and battery program, and more are on the way.

Last year, the City Council approved proceeding with the Pico Rivera Innovative Municipal Energy (PRIME) Power Choice Solar and Battery Program. The approval authorized City Manager Steve Carmona to move forward using the partnership formed with Participate Energy, LLC and Tesla Energy Operations, Inc.

The program promises to make solar energy and battery backup systems accessible to all Pico Rivera residents, regardless of credit history, with zero upfront costs. This will allow residents across the economic spectrum to tap into solar power and realize significant savings on utility bills.

The included battery backup systems will also provide residents with a reliable energy reserve during power outages.

Pico Rivera has partnered with local solar power providers and installers, including Tesla. Residents can enroll directly through Tesla’s website, which will design the project and install and maintain the system.

The program’s first installation recently took place at the residence of Pico Rivera resident Jose Santana. “As a participant in the new program, I am thrilled about the installation at my residence,” said Santana. This program allows my family to tap into solar power, cut our utility bills, and provide us with a reliable energy reserve during power outages. Thank you, Pico Rivera! I am grateful for this opportunity and excited about its benefits to our home and neighborhood.”

“Our goal is to make sustainable energy inclusive and accessible to all our residents,” said Erik Lutz, Mayor of Pico Rivera. “Residents wanting to participate in this program can do so through a no-consumer credit check process with zero upfront costs. With this new program, we’re providing affordable power solutions and empowering our community to participate in sustainable living, helping to build a more sustainable future for all.”

Historically, these programs have been primarily accessible to only individuals with acceptable credit scores, limiting the benefits to those who can afford these systems. This program will allow all residents– through PRIME–access to energy savings and resiliency.

“This groundbreaking solar power and battery program underscores Pico Rivera’s unwavering dedication to green initiatives and environmental stewardship,” said Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona. “By embracing this program, we are taking a substantial leap toward a sustainable and inclusive energy future, reinforcing our City’s role as a frontrunner in environmental progress.

“Our collaboration with top solar energy companies has led to the development of an innovative power solution that eliminates the financial obstacles many households face in accessing renewable energy. This forward-thinking program is designed to make clean, renewable energy accessible to all residents, strengthening our community’s resilience and commitment to a greener tomorrow,” Carmona continued.

While all residents are still encouraged to reduce energy usage during heatwaves, the Tesla solar and battery systems, due to their autonomous design, allow flexibility.

The Tesla battery will store excess solar power produced during daylight hours. That energy can then be used in the evening, minimizing the homeowner’s negative impacts of heatwave events.

Additional program benefits include:

• Accessible solar equipment, installation, and maintenance at $115 per month;

• Comprehensive integration with PRIME’s services

• Access to backup power during emergency power shutoffs or blackouts and

• Competitive and stable energy rates at $0.145 kWh with a 1.9% annual escalator.

