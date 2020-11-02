EXCLUSIVE: Former Baldwin Park Mayor Pacheco and Compton Councilman Galvan Arrested by F.B.I

Ricardo Pacheco and Isaac Galvan

BY BRIAN HEWS • November 2, 2020 • 7:10 p.m.

Hews Media Group has exclusively learned that former Baldwin Park Mayor Ricardo Pacheco and current Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan’s homes were raided by the F.B.I and both were subsequently arrested.

Pacheco’s career has been marred by legal battles involving both the City Council and the Rialto-based West Valley Water District, where he was fired in November 2019, Pacheco “retired” in June of this year.

Galvan has been involved in district attorney investigations and fighting at a Contract Cities convention.

Sources are telling HMG-CN that Pacheco was involved in hiring a new police chief, Steven McClean for the city, with Pacheco secretly demanding money from McClean to ensure his hiring.

The chief went to the F.B.I, obtained money for a sting, and gave it to Pacheco; based on that, the F.B.I. obtained an arrest warrant and recently arrested Pacheco.

The F.B.I subsequently questioned Pacheco which triggered the arrest of Galvan, with sources telling HMG-CN that the arrest occurred last Friday and was related to cannabis in Baldwin Park and Maywood.

The sources also indicated that attorney Robert Tafoya of the law firm of Tafoya and Garcia was also arrested, but HMG-CN could not confirm, although the F.B.I contacted another source who works with Tafoya and asked for their cellphone related to Tafoya.

The F.B.I. confiscated the cell phones of Pacheco and Galvan.

