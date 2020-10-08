Biden campaign sells out ‘truth over flies’ swatter after fly lands on Pence during debate

The Biden campaign quickly sold out of a “Truth Over Flies” fly swatter it was offering inspired by a viral moment from Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

During the event in Utah on Wednesday night, a fly landed on Vice President Pence as he debated against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The Biden campaign quickly offered for $10 through its website a blue fly swatter, saying it “swats away flies and lies.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also poked fun at the moment, sharing an image of him holding a fly swatter and asking supporters to donate money to help his “campaign fly.”

The Democratic presidential campaign also moved to capitalize on the viral moment, purchasing the website domain for “flywillvote.com,” which reroutes users to the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” registration website.

Twitter users cheered on the campaign’s rapid-response reaction to the moment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments