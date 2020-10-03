La Mirada’s Small Business Program

STAFF REPORT

The City of La Mirada has approved a Small Business Relief Program for businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. The program offers one-time grants up to a maximum of $5,000 to approximately 35 eligible small businesses. The relief funds come from CARES Act funds received by the City and may be used to assist business owners with payroll, capital or equipment expenses, and operational costs including utilities, loan, lease and mortgage payments. If more than 35 businesses are eligible, they will be selected by a lottery system.

To qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be a for-profit La Mirada business, within La Mirada city limits.

Be physically located in a commercial, office or industrial space (not home-based).

Have a full-time equivalent (FTE) employee count between 1-25, including the business owner, prior to March 1, 2020.

Must implement State and County guidelines for safe operating, including social distancing, sanitization, limiting occupancy, etc.

May not have received relief from other CARES Act programs (such as the Paycheck Protection Program)

Must have had an active City business license from January through September 2020.

Must submit an application and provide supporting documentation electronically to the City’s Economic Development Division at [email protected]

Must have no active Code Enforcement cases, legal judgements, or tax/liens against the business.

Additionally, businesses will need to demonstrate they have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. A business deemed eligible will meet the above criteria and claim one of the following as hardship: (1) The business was forced to close due to the State’s or Los Angeles County’s Stay at Home mandate and/or (2) Revenue for the business has decreased by 25 percent or more in comparison to the three months prior to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted starting on Monday, October 5 through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9. For more information, click here or contact La Mirada City Hall at (562) 943-0131.

