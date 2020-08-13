Montebello Councilman Hadjinian Resigns Foundation Post, Accuses Sheriff Villanueva of Helping ‘Terrorists’

UPDATE Aug. 14, 2020, 9:43 a.m.: Cerritos News has received over 500 letters slamming Hadjinian for his remarks
BY BRIAN HEWS • August 13, 2020
Montebello Councilman Jack Hadjinian, in a Facebook post, has resigned his board of director position on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Youth Foundation because of what he called LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “reckless behavior.”
Hadjinian stated, “I can no longer support such a reckless leader as Sheriff Villanueva.”
“He continues to challenge the [Los Angeles County] Board of Supervisors and now has planned an event with a terrorist group known as the Azerbaijani Community.”
Hadjinian continued, “The Azeris are spreading anti-Armenian propaganda and Sheriff Villanueva is giving them a platform to further extend their lies across the county of Los Angeles. I will never compromise my principles just to carry a badge or an ID card.”
Hadjinian cited several recent examples of aggression by the Azerbaijanis against the Armenian-American community, including the July 24 vandalism at the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco, where the building was spray painted with crude pro-Azerbaijani graffiti.
The incident is still under investigation and no proof has been brought forward proving it was Azerbaijanis.
Hadjinian failed to mention the incident where thousands of Armenian nationalists just last month stormed the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and attacked Azerbaijanis who were peacefully protesting Armenia’s recent provocation, which led to border clashes with Azerbaijan.
On their way to the consulate, a furious crowd of Armenians attacked a handful of peaceful Azerbaijanis who gathered in front of the consulate. Seven Azerbaijanis were injured in the attack and four of them were hospitalized, while a Los Angeles police officer suffered a head injury and cars were vandalized.
Jayla Huseyn
August 14, 2020 at 8:58 am
A few things I have to say about this article.
1. Calling the Azerbaijani community a “terrorist group” is a discriminatory and hateful statement against hundreds of thousands American-Azerbaijanis and millions in the world. Ask yourself, how would you react if someone said “*insert nationality here* is a terrorist group”? Is this the type of hateful behavior we want to allow and tolerate in our society? I personally hold my government officials to higher standards.
2. Aside from everything, there is absolutely NO proof that the vandalism at KZV Armenian School was done by Azerbaijanis. Baseless accusations at that, no police reports, no CCTV footage (even though there are cameras in the area?), no suspects. You are setting a dangerous precedent.
3. This articles fails to mention the reason WHY Sheriff Villanueva was reaching out to the Azerbaijani community in L.A. Newsflash. Several peaceful Azerbaijani protesters were brutally attacked by the Armenian protesters. Now this actually does have police reports on record, video proof, photos of suspects (look it up), etc.
Tunzala Eynula
August 14, 2020 at 9:57 am
As a member of American Azerbaijani community we demand the investigation of the graffiti signs on the walls of school. 1) When you make this statement, you must to prove! 2) 3,000 Armenians attacked and beat up 25 Azerbaijani peaceful protesters. And right the next day the school was vandalized by tine Azerbaijani community members? It doesn’t make any sense. If you have no PROVE, it seems to me that Armenian nationalists vandalized their own school to REDIRECT the investigation of hate crime in LA to SF. Armenia is a colony of Russia. Corrupted politicians work AGAINST national interests of United States. 80% of Armenia’s economy belongs to Russia. You are helping to Russia not Armenia. Russia has military base in Armenia. FACTS!
Afet Suleymanova
August 14, 2020 at 10:36 am
Thank you, Mr. Hews, for covering this outrageous situation. The elected officials cannot make racist remarks against another ethnic community in the USA. His salary is covered by our tax payer money, and he has to be objective and careful what he says or does publicly. As a member of Azerbaijani American community, and as an American tax payer, I am insulted and hurt by Mr. Hadjinian’s words and actions.
Kayla
August 14, 2020 at 11:03 am
Thank you for shedding light on this issue. It is a big disgrace for Montebello and CA to have such a racist councilman. I can’t imagine where this person gets this power not to hide his true and disgusting intentions. I am sure he is also a corrupt man. I hope someone will investigate his previous activities in Montebello.
Ofeliya
August 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm
#stoparmenianagression
Ofeliya
August 14, 2020 at 2:02 pm
Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) – terrorist organization.
ASALA attacks and assassinations resulted in the deaths of 46 people and 299 injured.
One of the most known attacks of ASALA was Esenboga airport attack on August 7, 1982 in Ankara, when its members targeted non-diplomat civilians for the first time. Two militants opened fire in a crowded passenger waiting room. One of the shooters took more than 20 hostages while the second was apprehended by police. Altogether, nine people died and 82 were injured.
20.01.1975 – Beirut, Lebanon
22.10.1975 – Vienna, Austria;
24.10.1975 – Paris, France;
10.03.1978 – Athens, Greece;
18.12.1978 – Geneva, Switzerland;
27.08.1979 – Frankfurt, Germany;
04.10.1979 – Copenhagen, Denmark;
12.10.1979 – The Hague, Netherlands;
23.12.1979 – Rome, Italy;
30.12.1979 – Istanbul, Turkey;
05.10.1980 – Madrid, Spain;
12.10.1980 – London, UK;
03.02.1981 – LA, USA;
29.04.1984 – Tehran, Iran.
