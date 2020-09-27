Long Beach Man Killed While Crossing South Street on Foot

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 07:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Street and Cerritos Avenue, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian who had been struck by two different vehicles as he crossed the street. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and rendered aid to the pedestrian. The 24-year-old pedestrian, who was a resident of Long Beach, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing diagonally across the intersections of South Street and Cerritos Avenue. The pedestrian stopped in the middle of westbound South Street waiting for eastbound traffic to clear. While standing in the road, a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old resident of the City of Chino Hills was unable to see the pedestrian, striking him. An additional vehicle, a 2005 Nissan Quest driven by a 54-year-old resident of Long Beach, was traveling westbound South Street when he did not see the pedestrian, also striking him. Both drivers remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Neither distracted or impaired driving were a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective Shawn Loughlin of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-5520. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.