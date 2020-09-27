NFL Legend Joe Montana’s Infant Grandchild Nearly Kidnapped in Malibu

On September 26, 2020, at approximately 1700 hours, deputies patrolling the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station were flagged down in the City of Malibu by a man they recognized as NFL legend Joe Montana. Mr. Montana stated an unknown female had just entered his residence, kidnapped his grandchild, then fled the location without the child.

Mr. Montana told them their nine-month-old grandchild was sleeping in the playpen when an unknown female entered the residence and removed the child from the playpen and held it in her arms. Mr. Montana, and his wife Jennifer, confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild. A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms. The suspect fled the location. The deputies searched the area, and she was subsequently taken into custody; charged with kidnapping and burglary.

None of the parties were injured during the incident, including the nine-month-old child. The suspect was identified as: Sodsai Dalzell, female adult,

There is no further information at this time.

