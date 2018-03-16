Movement Started to Recall Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado and Mayor pro tem Jack Hadjinian

Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado and Jack Hadjinian (far right) getting sworn in by LA County Assessor John Noguez, who is currently awaiting trial on corruption charges.

By Brian Hews

A group of residents have filed a Notice of Petition to Recall with the city of Montebello and the County to recall Mayor Vanessa Delgado, who has filed papers to run against State Senator Tony Mendoza, and Mayor pro tem Jack Hadjinian.

It is a first step in a lengthy recall process of the two embattled elected officials.

The petitions require that the proponents write a statement, not over two hundred words in length, outlining the reasons for the recall.

The proponents must also gather no less than 20 signatures on each of the petitions that must be verified by the City Clerk in order to move forward.







The petitions stated the reasons listed by the residents to recall Delgado are, “Delgado brokered a no-bid contract for her brother‘s company to build Home2 Suites which cost the city $50 million; Delgado failed to listen to her constituents, trying to bring cannabis into the City; Delgado made herself Mayor by breaking tradition and passing over a senior councilmember voting for herself; Delgado supported Measure W (Water Sale), Measure S (Sales Tax), and City Asset Sales, hired friends costing city $387,100; Delgado doesn’t care about Montebello already running for the Senate leaving after only two years; and Delgado is tied to the Calderons.”

The petitions stated the reasons listed by the residents to recall Hadjinian are, “Hadjinian keeps trying to raise taxes; Hadjinian paid a false claim that was over 10 years old to Garfield Financial when the City’s law firm recommended they not be paid costing our city over $4 million; Hadjinian supported Measure W (Water Sale), Measure S (Sales Tax), and City Asset Sales, hired friends costing city $387,100 ; Hadjinian used his official capacity to make money conducting personal business which is a conflict of interest and illegal; Hadjinian has personal ties with cannabis promising favors and licenses in exchange for money; Hadjinian has personal ties to the Calderons; and Hadjinian stated residents are unimportant.”

A copy of the notice must be served by personal delivery or by certified mail on Delgado and Hadjinian.

In addition, the original notice must be filed with the City Clerk within seven days of being served and subsequently published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation and filed with the City Clerk.

The next step in the process requires the proponents to prepare the recall petition for circulation which once again must be approved by the City Clerk.

After approval, the proponents must collect enough signatures to qualify for a recall election, with the number of signatures based on a percentage of the registered voters in Montebello.

The City has approximately 33,000 registered voters, so the amount needed to qualify is 20% or 6,600 (or more) signatures.

The proponents indicated they will strive for 10% additional “to be safe.”

