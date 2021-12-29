Senator Bob Archuleta Announces His Candidacy for the 30th Senate District

Archuleta speaking to troops; he is an Army veteran and was a combat paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.

December 29, 2021

PICO RIVERA – California State Senator Bob J. Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) announced yesterday that he will run for the 30th Senate District, a reconfiguration of the 32nd Senate District, which includes cities and county areas from the latter district, where he is the incumbent.

He is looking forward to continuing his work on behalf of the cities and unincorporated areas of Pico Rivera, Montebello, Whittier, Hacienda Heights, La Mirada, Bellflower, Downey, La Habra Heights, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, and Los Nietos.

Senator Archuleta is excited about representing the people living and working in Walnut, Brea, La Puente, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Valinda, Avocado Heights, South San Jose Hills, and Rowland Heights.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent District 32 in the State Capitol, never taking for granted the responsibility and faith the people have bestowed upon me,” Senator Archuleta said. “Now, I will continue that same enthusiasm in the new cities and unincorporated areas that make up the 30th Senate District.”

Senator Archuleta’s legislative agenda has championed diverse issues, including the environment; military personnel and their families; veterans; homelessness; public safety and more.

He also secured millions of dollars for several projects for the 32nd Senate District.

Senator Archuleta plans on meeting with elected officials, the administrations, school districts, and local organizations within the new districts.

“I will introduce myself and learn the work already being done at the local level, and work to see what I can do on, state level, to bring the necessary resources to these communities,” he said.

Senator Archuleta, a former Presidential Appointee and Pico Rivera city mayor, has dedicated his life to serving his community and his country proudly. He was elected in November 2018 to the California State Senate to represent the 32nd Senate District, which includes portions of Los Angeles County and Orange County.

“I regret that I will no longer represent Artesia, Cerritos, Commerce, Hawaiian Gardens and Lakewood, where I enjoyed getting to know those communities and worked alongside elected officials to bring needed assets to our shared constituencies,” he said.

During his first three years, Senator Bob Archuleta, who served in the 82nd Airborne, became the first Latino Army Veteran named to Chair the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. He also serves on the following committees: Business, Professions and Economic Development, Governmental Organization, Transportation and Insurance.

In August 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Senator Archuleta to the Governor’s Military Council which oversees 32 military bases in the state of California. Also, Senator Archuleta was selected to chair the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen and Energy. In addition, he is also a member of the Senate Select Committee on Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange.

