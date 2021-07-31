Senator Bob Archuleta Announces Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy

Senator Bob Archuleta, Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy takes a closer look at a hydrogen-powered vehicle on display at the State Capitol, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

STAFF REPORT • July 31, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) has announced the creation of a Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy to provide an overview of the State and the progress of the hydrogen industry as California continues making use of emerging energy technology to help the state meet its clean energy goals.

“Hydrogen energy will be an important part of our clean energy future, and exciting new technologies in that sector will pave the way for zero-emissions vehicles and transportation in California,” stated Archuleta.

“I am fighting for investments in both hydrogen infrastructure and clean transportation programs in the state Legislature and will continue to do so. I am excited about the continued testing of cutting-edge and innovative technologies taking place throughout California, and look forward to continuing to work with the legislature and energy sector leaders as we pursue our shared clean energy goals.”

Grant funding from the California Energy Commission is making hydrogen infrastructure investments possible as the fund supports the development of four hydrogen fuel stations expected to open next year in our district, in the cities of Hawaiian Gardens, Buena Park, Artesia and La Mirada.

Senator Archuleta Chairs the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy, which includes the following Select Committee Members:

Senator Bob Archuleta (Chair)

Senator Ben Allen

Senator Anna M. Caballero

Senator Bob Hueso

Senator Brian W. Jones

Senator Josh Newman

Senator Nancy Skinner

“As Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy, I look forward to providing an overview of the State and the progress of the hydrogen industry in moving us closer to our clean energy goals. We will bring together experts and stakeholders to deliver on our State’s ambitious goal of 100 percent of in-state sales of passenger cars and trucks being zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. Meeting this goal will affect real changes on the ground for our environment and our economy in ways that will benefit future generations for many years to come through the continued rollout of zero-emissions vehicles and supportive infrastructure.”

Information about the Hydrogen Select Committee can be found on the Senate’s website at www.senate.ca.gov/hydrogen-energy

