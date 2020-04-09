HMG-LCCN EXCLUSIVE: L.A. County Will Open COVID-19 Testing Site in Bellflower Next Week

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has confirmed that L.A. County will open a COVID-19 testing site in Bellflower next week.

Currently the county has seven sites, but none anywhere near Bellflower and surrounding communities.

This past Friday April 3, Cerritos City Councilman Frank Yokoyama sent a letter into Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn requesting that she facilitate the establishment of a testing site in Cerritos at Cerritos Regional Park.

It was published the next day by HMG-LCCN.

Yokoyama included a map of current testing sites in the area and noted the lack of sites in SE L.A. County.

“I am requesting your help to provide our region of Los Angeles County that includes the City of Cerritos with a COVID-19 Drive-Up Mobile Testing Site,” Yokoyama wrote, “as you can see, our region, including Cerritos, is underserved and under-resourced relative to other regions regarding equal access to testing for the COVID-19 virus.”

“Accordingly, I respectfully request your help to open a COVID-19 Drive-Up Mobile Testing Site at Cerritos Regional Park. Thank you for your leadership and support during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The request apparently caught the attention of all those involved; within a week the Bellflower site was established.

When contacted by HMG-LCCN, Yokoyama said, “I commend Supervisor Hahn and Bellflower Mayor Juan Garza for quickly working to bring a testing site to the City of Bellflower here in our region. This will greatly help our Cerritos residents.”

