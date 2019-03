BREAKING: Stowers and Wittmann Elementary, Whitney High School on Lockdown

HMG-LCCN has received notification that Stowers and Wittmann Elementary schools, Whitney High School are on lockdown due to police activity.

UPDATE: Sheriff’s looking for burglary suspects in area, including helicopter.

12:15 pm UPDATE: Lockdown is over, three suspects entered a house on 17300 block on Jeanette encountered the owner and fled. The home alarm alerted Sheriffs who arrived as the suspects were fleeing.

The suspects were apprehended.

