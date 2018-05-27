MENDOZA _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Welcome to Montebello, Downey: Rodriguez, Saab, and Pacheco Endorse Vanessa Delgado

MONEY? Downey Mayor pro tem Rick Rodriguez, Council-persons Blanca Pacheco and Alex Saab endorsed Democrat Vanessa Delgado. Rodriguez and Saab are Republicans.

 

HMG-CN OP/ED

Welcome to Montebello politics Downey residents, courtesy of Mayor pro tem Rick Rodriguez and Council-persons Alex Saab and Blanca Pacheco.

Rodriguez and Saab, both staunch Republicans, were found on Vanessa Delgado’s website endorsing the Montebello Mayor, a tax-and-spend Democrat running for the 32ndSenate seat.

Voters in Downey Districts one and five will be quite surprised at that endorsement, given they voted for Republicans.

Rodriguez, Saab, Pacheco’s criteria for endorsing must have included high marks for corruption, financial mismanagement, and conflicts of interest.

 

Delgado’s website showing the endorsements.

 

The three snubbed long-time Republican Rita Topalian and a much better Democratic choice, Bob Archuleta, who was an Obama appointee and former Mayor of Pico Rivera.

Joining Saab, Rodriguez, and Pacheco on the Democratic bandwagon were Montebello council-persons Jack Hadjinian and Art Barajas.

Under Delgado, Barajas, and Hadjinian’s watch, Montebello was ordered into an audit by the state of California, looking into sole source contracts, conflicts of interest and gross financial mismanagement.

The state auditors called Montebello a “high-risk” city.

And yet Saab, Rodriguez, and Pacheco endorsed Delgado.

California State Auditor Elaine Howle said, “Based on the financial records of the city of Montebello, we have serious concerns about their financial condition and their forecasting.”

Delgado is also under fire for a $50,000 city construction contract given to her brother.

And Delgado was found by HMG-CN to have worked with Arman Gabaee, the Beverly Hills developer who was recently arrested for bribing an L.A. County employee in exchange for a $45 million lease.

 

Montebello Mayor and 32nd Senate Candidate Vanessa Delgado Tied to Arman Gabaee

 

And yet Saab, Rodriguez, and Pacheco endorsed Delgado.

Also found on the website associating with the three was Pico Rivera councilman David Armenta.

Once again, the criteria Saab, Rodriguez, and Pacheco used for associating with Armenta must have included high marks for corruption, financial mismanagement, and conflicts of interest.

Armenta recently attempted to shake down the owners of the Pico Rivera Sports Arena and attempted to fire City Manager Rene Bobadilla when he would not follow Armenta’s scheme.

 

Pico Rivera City Manager Bobadilla to be Terminated for Refusing to ‘Change’ City Vendor

 

Armenta also sided with disgraced Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido, who was caught on video calling everyone in the military “dumbshits.”

And yet the three joined Armenta in endorsing Delgado, slapping candidate Bob Archuleta square in the face.

Bob Archuleta

Archuleta is a veteran and both his sons are currently in the military.

Campaign records show that over $1 million has been spent on Delgado by special interest groups, a massive amount given that Delgado is in her first term.

No doubt Saab, Rodriguez, and Pacheco wanted to jump on that Charter School gravy train for future political considerations and endorsed a Democrat over a Republican while joining corrupt politicians in the process.

Welcome to Montebello, Downey.

 

 

 

 

 

This woman has done nothing for Montebello but join the corruption with the other two idiots, Jack Hadjinian and Art Barajas. Their leadership or lack there of, has the city being audited by the state. They continue to disregard the concerns of the residents and ideas on how to make Montebello thrive again. The best they can come up with is bringing marijuana to our city in the most vulnerable area of our city with no regard to where our children attend school or where our toddlers are being cared for. There’s no trust from the residents of Montebello and… Read more »
1 hour ago
Elaine Vasquez
Guest
Elaine Vasquez
I am deeply concerned about the utter lack of qualifications this young woman has to represent us in the State Senate. The little I know about her is that she was employed with a shopping center developer. That’s great that she held a job but just how does that make her some kind of housing guru? I worry about those who tend to overstate their worth. I believe the people in Montebello bought her shameless self promotion and elected her to City Council where she has been completely ineffective…all while serving on the majority too. That’s another bad sign. Thank… Read more »
2 hours ago
L. Fuentes
Guest
L. Fuentes
For the record amount of the Bond we the Montebello residents are in debt for is $54 Million Dollars for the contract awarded to Delgado’s brother’s employer KPRS which is current as of June 2018, One year pass due date of completion costing the City of Montebello $300,000.00 per month in lost revenue and to date the City of Montebello over $ 2 Million Dollars in Bond payments. Also the Joint Legislative Auditors Committee vote 13-0 in favor of a Full Forensic Audit, Montebello was deemed a High Risk City. Montebello was the only city on the list of 7… Read more »
3 hours ago
#PigsWillBePigs
Guest
#PigsWillBePigs
Residents of the 32nd Senate District should be on high-alert. The amount of money being poured into Vanessa Delgado’s campaign is absolutely INSANE! One million dollars to “buy” a Senate seat promises to invite corruption back into the District that already saw the like of Ron Calderon being hauled off to prison. Voters MUST take notice of this money being “invested” by special interest into their hand-picked “yes-woman”. There would be no way Delgado could look her constituents in the eyes and say that she would not be a puppet for her massive donors. That kind of money sends Delgado… Read more »
3 hours ago