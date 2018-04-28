CERRITOS MAYORAL TRANSITION: MARK PULIDO VOTED IN AS MAYOR, SOLANKI MAYOR PRO TEM

Mark Pulido

BY BRIAN HEWS

Cerritos held their annual Mayoral transition Wednesday, with the usually calm event turning to the dark side for a few moments during public comment.

Former mayor Sherman Kappe, during public comment, blasted the council for bypassing mayor pro-tem Naresh Solanki last year.

His rant was squarely aimed at Mayor Hu, Mayor pro tem Pulido, and Councilman Yokoyama. It is no secret that Kappe does not like Hu.

Kappe was referring to last year when Hu was voted in as Mayor by Yokoyama and Pulido, bypassing Solanki.

Solanki was in the wrong place at the wrong time, the recipient of 20 years of snubs by Kappe, Barrows, Chen, Edwards, Ray, etc. of their fellow Democrats.

Kappe did not mention his buddy, former Mayor Bruce Barrows, as reported by HMG-CN, had a “Barrows list” that dictated who Cerritos Mayors should be each year, or that he attempted to invalidate the election of Yokoyama and Hu in 2016.

Or when, in 2013, in an act of political retribution, then-Mayor Bruce Barrows and Council-persons Carol Chen and new-comer George Ray voted not to reappoint Yokoyama to the Planning Commission.

Yokoyama was nearly elected to Council that year, and the three were attempting to derail his future political career.

The vote caused caused then-Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Pulido to leave the meeting in protest.

A few minutes after his one-sided speech, Kappe left the room.

Kappe was followed by an angry tirade by resident Jay Gray, who seems to be angry at everything the Council does.

A big fan of Facebook, Gray continues to think that some Cerritos related Facebook pages are a viable platform to hold debates, even though several past posts defamed City officials with outright lies.

He chastised Council for blocking him on Facebook.

After the Kappe and Gray rants, Hu said, “All five of us on council respect each other, and we work together well for the betterment of all of our residents in Cerritos.”

When it was time to select the Mayor, Councilmember Yokoyama nominated Pulido while Jim Edwards nominated Solanki. Pulido, Yokoyama and Hu voted for Pulido while Solanki and Edwards voted for Solanki.

When it was time to nominate a mayor pro-tem, in a surprise move, Councilmember Frank Yokoyama quickly nominated Solanki, with Hu seconding Yokoyama’s nomination.

And in a strange move, Solanki, showing lack of appreciation for the Mayor pro tem nomination from Yokoyama and Hu, nominated Edwards.

The vote was called, and once again, showing his lack of appreciation, Solanki, rather than voting for himself, voted for Edwards for Mayor pro tem.

At the end, it was a 3-2 vote, with Pulido, Yokoyama and Hu voting for Solanki.

Edwards, now having little chance to become Mayor, once again addressed the residents saying, “only a couple of instances, in the 61 history of Cerritos, did the council not follow the traditional rotation of officers.”

The other councilmembers ignored the statement and the special meeting moved to honoring outgoing Mayor Hu.

Once Hu received several awards for her service as mayor and the councilmembers gave their comments commending the “terrific service” of Cerritos management, staff, and volunteers, the meeting was adjourned to the CCPA for the annual reception.

