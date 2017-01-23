Central Basin Municipal Water Elects Phil Hawkins President, Pedro Aceituno Vice President

By Brian Hews

In a surprise move, the Central Basin Board of Directors snubbed one Director, Leticia Vasquez, and its current President, Bob Apodaca, and appointed Cerritos resident Phil Hawkins as President and newcomer Pedro Aceituno as Vice-President.

Both Hawkins and Aceituno were also appointed to the Metropolitan Water Board.

The snub of Vasquez and Apodaca is likely a result of the many legal battles and settlements that have embroiled the two, and have cost the Commerce water agency well over $1 million dollars.

Currently Vasquez is party-plaintiff to a whistleblower lawsuit suing the very agency she was elected to serve. The lawsuit has cost the agency hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend.

Apodaca was accused of sexually harassing a former employee of CB, with the agency eventually settling for over $650,000.

Both were extremely angry after the meeting.

Vasquez was seen with Whittier Daily News reporter Mike Sprague after the meeting having a “very animated conversation.”

Apodaca told the crowd that “I guess we are going back to the old ways at Central Basin.”

“An interesting comment,” said one observer, “given that Apodaca was instrumental in bringing the Calderons into CB and also hired the Calderons eventual puppet, former General Manager Art Aguilar, that is a bit calling the kettle black.”

New President Phil Hawkins told HMG-CN, “there is new leadership at Central Basin, and we are all very excited. We will turn it around and gain respectability back to Central Basin. We are definitely on the right track now. Rate payers and observers will see a better more transparent governance, all the while keeping our water quality high, and our rates low.”

